Is there a future for the Landmark department store in Winnipeg?

The bay, which is owned by New York real estate mogul Richard A. Baker, is not in the same state as these two companies or many other small Canadian retailers. But he has been embroiled in disputes with landlords over unpaid rents in provinces where there have been closings. Mr. Baker recently removed the bay from the stock market. An appraisal of his real estate was particularly gloomy for the store in downtown Winnipeg. It was valued at $ 0.

Unusually, he also pushed back on closing orders. Its downtown Toronto store, which succeeded Winnipeg as the flagship of the company, remained open briefly in late November. defying the stop orders for this town. The company claimed it contained a “grocery store,” but the Ontario government did not purchase it.

A court then rejected the company’s request change Ontario’s foreclosure rules to remove the requirement that it must sell groceries to stay open or to clarify why Walmart and Costco, which both carry a wide variety of foods, are not are not required to close their doors.

The store that followed two other Bay outlets in Winnipeg when it opened in 1926 has experienced a long, slow decline. Its restaurants, formerly local institutions, closed seven years ago. A basement grocery store was closed a long time ago, and only two of its six floors have remained in service with ample space between merchandise and displays.

“It wasn’t a question of whether the building was going to close, it was a question of when,” said Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Winnipeg Heritage. About six years ago, she began working informally with a group to explore the potential interest of developers and possible uses for the large building.