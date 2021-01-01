Is there a future for the Landmark department store in Winnipeg?
While already on death row, the presence of the Hudson’s Bay Company in downtown Winnipeg ended with an unexpected suddenness. After announcing that its old, much-scaled flagship store would be closed in February, the retailer permanently locked the doors of the 600,000 square foot store at the end of November. Less than two weeks later, a crew arrived and stripped him of his signs.
The accelerated shutdown was, like so many others, the result of the pandemic. Hudson’s Bay, which began in the 17th century as a fur trader, is one of many retailers that have been rocked by the closures and the general economic downturn. And once life gradually returns to normal, Winnipeg is unlikely to find itself the only city facing post-pandemic real estate issues.
I have a weakness for downtown department stores which is fueled in part by the nostalgia that surrounds them at this time of year. My grandmother sold belts and foundations throughout the demolition Smith Department Store in Windsor, Ontario. Being dropped off there to come home with her sometimes meant a bit of a terrifying wait, at least for a little boy, in a storeroom filled with boxes of mysterious clothes that reshaped the body.
But the real department store from my youth was across the river in Detroit. With 2.1 million square feet of floor space and 51 elevators, the JL Hudson store on Woodward Avenue made its Toronto counterparts almost puny by comparison. This too long gone.
Like most children in Windsor, I was sure the authentic Santa Claus could only be found on a throne in Hudson. (A mazelike entry to her bedroom disguised the existence of several Santa Claus in several rooms – or at least that cheated on me.)
In Winnipeg, Gordon Goldsborough, president of the Manitoba Historical Society, told me that as a child he believed the real Santa Claus had been found either in downtown Bay or his neighboring rival, Eaton’s. Although he can’t remember how he squared this duality in his mind.
While some retailers have thrived online and offline during the pandemic (try buying a bike), this year has been especially hard on department stores and many clothing retailers. In the United States, the luxury retailer Neiman Marcus, which is partially owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, filed for bankruptcy and JC Penney was only saved from total collapse when two large real estate holding companies, including one controlled by Brookfield Asset Management of Toronto, bought it primarily to ensure that space in their malls remains occupied.
The bay, which is owned by New York real estate mogul Richard A. Baker, is not in the same state as these two companies or many other small Canadian retailers. But he has been embroiled in disputes with landlords over unpaid rents in provinces where there have been closings. Mr. Baker recently removed the bay from the stock market. An appraisal of his real estate was particularly gloomy for the store in downtown Winnipeg. It was valued at $ 0.
Unusually, he also pushed back on closing orders. Its downtown Toronto store, which succeeded Winnipeg as the flagship of the company, remained open briefly in late November. defying the stop orders for this town. The company claimed it contained a “grocery store,” but the Ontario government did not purchase it.
A court then rejected the company’s request change Ontario’s foreclosure rules to remove the requirement that it must sell groceries to stay open or to clarify why Walmart and Costco, which both carry a wide variety of foods, are not are not required to close their doors.
The store that followed two other Bay outlets in Winnipeg when it opened in 1926 has experienced a long, slow decline. Its restaurants, formerly local institutions, closed seven years ago. A basement grocery store was closed a long time ago, and only two of its six floors have remained in service with ample space between merchandise and displays.
“It wasn’t a question of whether the building was going to close, it was a question of when,” said Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Winnipeg Heritage. About six years ago, she began working informally with a group to explore the potential interest of developers and possible uses for the large building.
Brian Bowman, Mayor of Winnipeg, also set up its own advisory group.
Although the Bay Building is protected from demolition after being designated a heritage structure, Ms. Tugwell did not downplay the challenges it faces. The Eaton store was another local landmark. But that didn’t stop him from being knocked down long after the fall of the Eaton Channel to make way for the arena where the Winnipeg Jets play.
The Bay building is surrounded by empty retail space and it’s unclear what the demand for office space will be after the pandemic.
The renovations, which would include opening skylights for condominiums on the upper floors, could reach C $ 120 million, she said.
But Ms Tugwell is optimistic the berry will live in a new form. Goldsborough, who shares his optimism, suggests that part of it could become home to the provincial archives that hold centuries of Hudson’s Bay Company records.
“It’s not just a landmark of Winnipeg or Manitoba, it’s important to all of Canada,” she said. “Nostalgia is a big part of it, but as far as this building goes, it really is a beautiful heritage building.
Trans Canada
-
the Most popular headlines of 2020 include Dan Bilefsky’s visit with Ken Lane – a Victoria resident whose home is home to the wax heads of Queen Victoria, the Grumpy Smurf, Elvis and many other luminaries – and Catherine Porter’s tale of a family of foxes that captivated many people in Toronto this spring.
-
Barry Lopez, whose books included insightful looks on the Canadian Arctic and its people, died at the age of 75. In 1986 he discussed his time in the Northwest Territories with The Times.
-
In Opinion, Louise Erdrich, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, writes that the multibillion-dollar replacement and expansion of an Enbridge pipeline that connects the Alberta oil sands to Superior, Wisconsin., “Is a climate bomb of the tar sands.”
-
A Year-end review of the World Through a Lens series includes the stunning work of photographer Chloë Ellingson documenting the Tshiuetin line in Quebec, the first railway owned and operated by Indigenous peoples in North America.
-
Due to the pandemic, the NHL will place all of its Canadian teams in a Canadian-only division for the first time. But Stephen Smith reports that the new season, and shortened, “Will start in the midst of hidden doubts.”
Originally from Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to nytcanada@nytimes.com.
Do you like this email?
Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.
Source link