Is the United States Fit for Joining the UN Human Rights Council?

TORONTO, Canada, February 24 (IPS) – One month after Joe Biden began his presidency, the United States joined almost all the multilateral institutions and international commitments he withdrew under Trump. These include the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreements.

More recently, on February 8, the United States announced that it will also join the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) as an observer. The role of the United States in the human rights forum is different from what it was four years ago in light of its recent results on civil liberties.

The HRC has two main functions: drafting and adopting new human rights standards and carrying out surveys on specific human rights issues. In 2018, United States Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would leave the HRC, claiming it was an obstacle to any real global protection of human rights. The United States had two main grievances.

First, the HRC has an “unacceptable” and “chronic” bias against Israel. And second, that the HRC membership criteria allow human rights abusers have a seat on the Board. None of these claims are entirely unfounded.

Israel remains the only country-specific agenda item covered at every HRC meeting, and Russia, China, and Eritrea – to name a few – currently hold Council seats and have one of the worst human rights records in the world.

On Monday, the 47 member states of the HRC met for its 46th session, the third time since the start of the pandemic. The continued decline of political and civil rights enshrined in international law will be an inevitable hot topic.

The CIVICUS Monitor which assesses the track record of UN member states in upholding the legal principles of freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, estimates that 30 of the full member states of the Council regularly and severely restrict these rights.

And in the case of its new observer state, the United States downgraded the Monitor’s third worst civic space rating, “Obstructed”. The body is far from adequately representing its values.

In the case of the United States, the rating change and lower tariffs are reflected in the police response to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest movement. During demonstrations in 2020, law enforcement arrested thousands of protesters, used tear gas and projectiles to disperse crowds, and attacked journalists, most of whom were carrying media credentials.

President Trump and other figures in power have urged police to respond forcefully and in some cases have called for such violent actions for their own benefit. In a perfect example of this, the Attorney General ordered the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters so President Trump could have a photoshoot outside a church.

While the BLM protests may have made the decline in civil liberties very clear, this change of note represents a longer deterioration political and civil rights.

In response, in June, the HRC unanimously adopted a mandate calling for a report on “systemic racism” targeting people of African descent. George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd, whose murder at the hands of white cops sparked mass protests, called on human rights body to examine US history of racial injustice and police brutality.

Ultimately, the final resolution passed by the HRC called for an investigation of systemic racism on a global scale and sadly did not isolate the United States.

While Biden has joined the HRC as an observer, the United States must win the October 2021 election if it is to regain its seat on the Council. In 2019, Biden mentionned, “America’s leadership in human rights must start at home” and – in some ways – it has.

BLM protests have triggered some degree of state and local policing reform, and Biden is committed to achieving racial equity. While the United States should focus on improving freedoms within its borders, it should also not be exempt from becoming a full member of the HRC again in October.

Former President Barack Obama ran for a Council seat because he believed the United States could do more to advance human rights as a member of the forum. This turned out to be true – the United States supported creation several important international commissions of inquiry charged with investigating human rights violations.

If Trump’s rationale was that leaving the board would do more for human rights than holding a seat, it is clear that this did not materialize. Whether it’s freedom of expression or the right to peaceful protest, today more of the world’s population lives in countries that are “closed”, “repressed” or “obstructed” from it. four years ago, notes the CIVICUS Monitor.

Leadership is needed at the UN Human Rights Council on these issues, but it must come from those who have full seats at the table and who have a proven track record of delivering on their commitments. The United States is currently disqualified on both counts. Credibility and moral leadership must come from elsewhere.

Instead, the United States must support other member states that lead by example on these issues. Seven members of the HRC – Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, the Netherlands, the Marshall Islands and the Czech Republic – are note “Opened” by the CIVICUS Monitor, the highest civic space rating a country can achieve.

These countries adequately represent the values ​​that the CDH is committed to defending. While there are surely other issues at the HRC on which the United States will be influential, the country is far from the inspiring example it often likes to present itself on these global stages.

At the current HRC session, which began on February 22, the United States should stand up for those members who have made significant progress on civil liberties and be prepared to take a step back on issues so obvious to them. insufficient.

