Is the COVID-19 vaccine a potential biological weapon in reverse?

Patients arrive at a health center in Gaza. Credit: UNRWA

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 7 (IPS) – Meanwhile, “the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian and socio-economic situation,” Secretary-General António said? Guterres in an online meeting last November, marking International Day of Solidarity with If the coronavirus is not considered a biological weapon, the high-profile Covid-19 vaccine risks being turned into a weapon as more than 159,000 Palestinians who test positive in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) are denied treatment during pandemic?

London-based human rights organization Amnesty International (AI) says Israel’s vaccine deployment plan excludes the nearly 5 million Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip under military occupation Israeli.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, nearly 1,600 Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories have died from the virus.

AI says the Israeli government must stop ignoring its international obligations as an occupying power and act immediately to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are equally and fairly provided to Palestinians living under its occupation in the West Bank and the Strip. Gaza,

Saleh Higazi, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, points out that Israel’s COVID-19 vaccination program highlights institutionalized discrimination that defines Israeli government policy towards Palestinians .

“As Israel celebrates a record-breaking vaccination campaign, millions of Palestinians living under Israeli control in the West Bank and Gaza Strip will either receive no vaccines or will have to wait much longer – there could hardly be a better illustration of the value of Israeli life. above the Palestinians.

Dr Ramzy Baroud, journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, told IPS that Israel’s exclusion of the occupied Palestinian people from access to vaccines is very much in line with Israel’s racist trajectory, where Palestinians are exploited for their land, water and cheap labor, while never being on Israel’s priority list, even in a time of a deadly pandemic.

“We often talk about apartheid Israel, often illustrating it in terms of giant walls, fences and military checkpoints that lock up Palestinians. But in Israel apartheid runs much deeper as it touches almost every facet of society where Israeli Jews, including settlers, are treated much better than Palestinians, whether they live in Israel or the occupied territories. », He underlined.

“Excluding Palestinians from a vaccine necessary to save the lives of thousands is part of protracted and systemic Israeli apartheid and racial discrimination,” said Baroud, a non-resident senior researcher at the Center for Islam and the United Nations. Global Affairs (CIGA) and also at the Afro-Middle East Center (AMEC).

As of January 3, 2021, according to World Health Organization (WHO), 159,034 Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), including East Jerusalem, have so far tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case was reported in March 2020.

As the Palestinian authorities in the West Bank and the de facto Hamas administration in the Gaza Strip cannot independently fund vaccines and their distribution among the Palestinian population, they depend on global cooperation mechanisms such as COVAX, which still does not. have not started distributing vaccines, Amnesty International said.

“Israel must provide full financial support to ensure that the vaccine is quickly distributed to the Palestinian population without discrimination. Israel must also lift the blockade of the Gaza Strip to allow the proper functioning of its health system in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic ”.

Gaza’s health system – subject to half a century of occupation and more than a decade of blockade – is already unable to meet the needs of its people. The COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of equitable access to vaccines have only worsened the discrimination and inequalities facing the Palestinian population, Amnesty International said.

At the same time, 10 human rights non-governmental organizations (NGOs) urge the Israeli authorities to comply with their legal obligations and ensure that quality vaccines are also provided to Palestinians living under occupation and control. Israeli in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. .

The 10 organizations include Adalah – the Legal Center for the Rights of the Arab Minority in Israel, the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, Amnesty International Israel, B’Tselem – the Israeli Information Center on Human Rights. man in the occupied territories, Gisha – Legal Center for Freedom of Movement, Palestinian Human Rights Lawyers, IFHHRO Medical Human Rights Network, MEDACT, Doctors for Human Rights, Israel and Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

Dr Baroud said that even before the vaccines arrived in Israel, Tel Aviv had badly handled the crisis from the start.

In the West Bank, Israeli soldiers have repeatedly demolished makeshift Palestinian clinics, which aimed to test people for COVID-19, confiscated equipment and restricted movement essential to make testing kits available in hard-hit areas, he added.

In Gaza, which has been under Israeli siege for many years, he noted, the problem was much more serious, as the population of two million people had to face the ravages of the disease without any tools to test. the virus, let alone. to contain it.

“While Israel’s behavior is expected, it is also self-destructive, as Israelis and Palestinians are in constant contact through military occupation, the prison system and other forms of disgusting interaction.”

There can be no contain the pandemic in Israel if it continues to spread in Palestine. The Coronavirus does not respect Israel’s control matrix, walls, checkpoints and the like, said Dr Baroud, author of five books, including “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in the Israeli prisons “(Clarity Press). www.ramzybaroud.net

“The views of marginalized groups must be at the forefront of any decision-making to ensure that national vaccine policies are not exclusive or discriminatory. All states need to address existing inequalities to ensure that everyone has access to vaccines, ”Higazi said from Amnesty International.

In early December, Israel struck a deal with pharmaceutical company Pfizer to deliver 8 million doses of its new COVID-19 vaccine – enough to cover nearly half of Israel’s population of nearly 9 million since each person needs two. doses.

Israel has also entered into a separate agreement with Modern to buy 6 million doses of his vaccine – enough for 3 million more Israelis, according to AI.

As the race to distribute COVID-19 vaccines accelerates, Amnesty International calls on states and businesses to ensure that no one is denied access to health care, including vaccines, due to where he lives, who he is or what he earns.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram