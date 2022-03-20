Is Taiwan Next?

Because Russia’s invasion has gone poorly, Chinese officials are likely to be more cautious about sending troops into Taiwan, said Liang-chih Evans Chen at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taiwan.

That would be a relief for Taiwan, an island of almost 24 million people with a strong liberal democracy — it is the only Asian government to legally allow same-sex marriages — and a modern economy.

Taiwan does not expect that it could outright defeat China’s powerful military, especially without direct help from the US Taiwan’s aim, instead, is to make a war look so costly for China that it is deterred from invading.

The war in Ukraine has shown how this could play out. Ukrainian resistance has been fiercer than anyone expected — killing thousands of Russian troops, according to US estimates. The same could prove true in Taiwan, where polls find that nearly three-quarters of the population is willing to fight a Chinese invasion.

The West’s sweeping sanctions on Russia also suggest that an invasion of Taiwan could result in economic pain for China. Along with the weapons shipped to Ukraine, the sanctions show Western countries’ willingness to support democracies that are under attack.

The West’s resolve could go even further in Taiwan, with the possibility of US forces directly intervening against an invasion. Biden has said American troops will not fight in Ukraine, but the US keeps a deliberately vague line on Taiwan.

China’s advantages

China has strengths that Russia does not. Its economy is far bigger and more diversified, cushioning the damage that sanctions could inflict. The countries that would stand to impose sanctions on China, from the US to European nations to Japan, are generally more reliant on trade with China than they are on trade with Russia.