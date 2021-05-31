Is sharing more than water the key to cross-border governance in the Meghna river basin?

The Meghna River Basin is important to both Bangladesh and India as it supports the livelihoods of nearly 50 million people. Credit: Rafiqul Islam / IPS

DHAKA, May 31 (IPS) – Kajol Miah is a rice farmer on the Bangladeshi side of the Meghna River Basin. And in towns on the Indian side of the river basin, Bangladeshi rice is in great demand.

The example is simple and highlights the concept of benefit sharing between riparian countries. Benefit sharing goes beyond the simple sharing of water resources. He fairly understands divide the goods, products and services related to the watercourse.

According to Raquibul Amin, national representative of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) Bangladesh, benefit sharing can provide a solution to conserve water resources and ensure integrated and cooperative management of the Meghna river basin.

“Benefit-sharing negotiations are based on the principles of international water law, such as the reasonable and equitable use of shared water resources, without causing harm and achieving win-win results for multiple stakeholders, ”Amin told IPS, adding that governance based on benefit sharing is more holistic than traditional governance, which historically has been about allocating water.

An example of traditional water governance is the 1996 Ganges Water Treaty between India and Bangladesh, which is based on the sharing of water volumes.

But, according to Amin, parties negotiating a benefit-sharing agreement are usually not concerned with the water itself, but rather with the economic opportunities and ecosystem services that can be obtained and improved through the joint management of a river basin.

The area is also considerably large – almost twice the size of Switzerland – with 47,000 km2 of the basin located in India and 35,000 km2 located downstream in Bangladesh.

Almost 90 percent of the forest or watershed of the Meghna River Basin is located in India and is the source of the river water that flows downstream to Bangladesh. For example, the Meghalaya Plateau in India is rich in forests and is the source of many transboundary tributaries of the Meghna river system, such as the Umngot and Myntdu, flowing from the Jaintia Hills into the haor region of Bangladesh, known for its numerous wetlands with a considerable area representing important sites for fish farming.

Tanguar haor and Hakaluki haor are examples of wetland ecosystems rich in aquatic diversity and a resting place for many species of migratory birds. Both are Ramsar sites and Hakaluki haor holds the designation of largest inland water body in Bangladesh.

But what happens upstream affects downstream. This can be seen in the nearly 6 million tonnes of sediment flowing from the Indian side of the basin to the Haor region of Bangladesh, creating problems for the management of these wetlands.

“The benefit-sharing approach of the water dialogue will allow the two countries to engage in joint forest and wetland management. The natural infrastructure of the Meghna Basin is essential for maintaining its hydrology, ”said Amin.

Amin noted that Bangladesh and India can discuss ways to jointly manage the basin forest to improve flood and silt management – two main challenges that affect the productivity of the fisheries and agriculture sector in the region. Surma-Kushiyara region in the upper Meghna basin in Bangladesh. .

Miah, who lives in Kalmakanda in Netrakona district, has also experienced recurrent flooding.

” We the haor inhabitants, depend on Boro rice because there is no alternative to growing other crops in haors. But, flash floods frequently damage our only crop for lack of proper flood forecasting, putting our lives at risk, ”he told IPS.

The fortunes of the rice farmers haor also has an impact on Bangladesh’s food security, as its rice production accounts for 20 percent of the country’s total rice production.

The Meghna River Basin Benefit Sharing Dialogue is part of a larger IUCN project called Building River Dialogue and Governance in the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna River Basins (BRIDGE GBM), funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) through the Oxfam South Asian Transboundary Rivers program (TROSA).

The Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna Delta or GBM is a cross-border river system that crosses the five countries of Nepal, India, China, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“IUCN provides a neutral platform to facilitate cross-border dialogues and joint research between relevant stakeholders in Bangladesh and India. These documented a variety of ecosystem benefits provided by the Meghna River Basin and identified priority areas, such as joint forest management for flood and erosion control, development of transboundary navigation and ecotourism circuits where the two countries can work together to enhance these benefits. basin, ”Vishwa Ranjan Sinha, program manager, Natural Resources Group, IUCN Regional Office for Asia, told IPS.

IUCN developed a six-step process to support the development of benefit-sharing agreements in a shared river basin:

identify the benefits provided by the basin,

identify potential stakeholders and equity issues,

identify and build profit improvement scenarios,

assess and distribute the benefits and costs,

negotiate a benefit-sharing agreement, and

strengthen the institutional mechanism for the implementation of the agreement.

IUCN also facilitated joint research and data sharing on land use and socio-economic changes in the Meghna River Basin to create data and evidence for bilateral dialogue. Institutions conducting research include the Dhaka-based think tank, the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS) and the Asian Center for Development, as well as the Northeast Hill University of India and the Growth Institute. economic.

Dr Malik Fida A Khan, Executive Director of CEGIS, is optimistic about the benefits of benefit sharing. If done right, he told IPS, local communities in both countries will come forward to support joint management of the basin as it ensures their livelihoods. He said their mutual benefit could also lead to data sharing for everyone’s benefit.

The conservation of fresh water is one of the themes of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, to be held from September 3 to 11, 2021 in Marseille. One of the Congress sessions will focus specifically on nature-based solutions that have been used as a tool to strengthen inclusive governance in the BRIDGE GBM project.

** Write with Nalisha Adams in BONN, Germany