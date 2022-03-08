Is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine going to plan for Moscow?

Russian forces are reported to be struggling with poor logistics and low morale, while facing strong resistance.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Russia’s president launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin promised to demilitarize and ‘de-nazify’ the country, and protect civilians he says have been abused by Ukraine’s government.

Russian forces have taken the city of Kherson, and are trying to encircle the capital Kyiv.

But they are reported to be suffering from poor logistics and low moralewhile facing strong resistance from Ukrainian soldiers.

So, how far will Vladimir Putin go to reach his objectives?

And how far will the West be prepared to go in supporting Ukraine militarily?

To present: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – Defense and military analyst

Samuel Ramani – Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI).

Baptiste Robert – Chief executive officer, Predicta Lab, an organization focused on fighting disinformation.