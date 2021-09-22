Is it time to rethink Bali’s monkey forests?

Built in the 14th century, the Ubud Monkey Forest in Bali is older than Indonesia.

The original mission of the 10-hectare (25-acre) site, which is home to three temples, lush forests and hundreds of monkeys, was conservation and prayer in accordance with the Hindu principle of “tri hata karana”: harmony among humans. , God and the natural world.

But when mass tourism took off in Bali in the 1970s, the place’s mission unofficially changed: to enjoy tourists who love to interact, feed, and take photos of the long-tailed macaques that inhabit there.

Many of the 3,000 tourists who traveled daily before COVID-19 found the experience anything but harmonious.

Attacks were frequent, although the animals appeared to be well fed.

“The monkey scratched her nose and lip, so she started to bleed… apparently there are a record number of monkey bites every day,” wrote NerdNomads.com, a blogger, of one. attack in 2017.

“Monkey Forest was one of the most traumatic experiences of my time in Bali,” commented another visitor to NeverendingFootsteps.com, while an Australian woman had to pay $ 6,000 for rabies vaccines after being bitten on the neck in 2019.

Those reports vanished when Indonesia closed its border to international tourists in April last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, there are now more and more reports of monkeys stealing food from nearby homes and shops.

Nyoman Sutarjana, general manager of the Ubud Monkey Forest, says staff there still feed the macaques, and primate banter is a symptom of a more complex mammalian disease: boredom.

“Monkeys like to be around people,” he said. “It annoys them when no guest comes, so they go out.”

Visitors are advised not to touch monkeys, but macaques have acquired a taste for human food and can become aggressive if they don’t get what they want. [Supplied/Al Jazeera]

Similar problems have arisen in the Sangeh Monkey Forest in the neighboring Tabanan Regency.

One of the 63 monkey forests, temples and listed feeding sites in Bali, it is home to 800 macaques who spend their days running around a 17th-century temple, climbing giant nutmeg trees and, until the pandemic. , gorging on snacks distributed by tourists.

A recent Associated Press report claimed that the raids had become so frequent that villagers lived in fear of a “total ape assault.”

When Al Jazeera visited Sangeh earlier this month, macaques fed on bananas left by visitors. But they are also more aggressive than before the borders were closed, repeatedly hopping on the shoulders of anyone entering the site.

“This is not normal behavior. They do it because they are hungry, ”said Femke Den Hass, a Dutch veterinarian who has worked for primate protection in Indonesia for 20 years through the Jakarta Animal Aid Network, an NGO she founded.

“Some people donate food but it is not enough, which is why macaques spend more time outside the forest looking for food.”

Lack of visitors left everyone at Ubud Monkey Forest to spend their days in slow motion [Supplied/Al Jazeera]

Hass says growing primate populations are also a problem, and the number of monkeys in Ubud’s Monkey Forest had grown too large to manage long before the pandemic.

“There were so many tourists feeding them that the population grew, so the management asked us to come and help them sterilize,” she said. “We were looking to do the same in Sangeh. But then COVID happened and now no one has the money to pay for it. Sterilizing large numbers of monkeys is not a cheap thing to do.

Packaged in human food

Not everyone in Bali considers monkeys to be sacred, especially the farmers who deal with crop raiding macaques. In “The Not-So-Sacred Monkeys of Bali – An X-ray Study,” published in 2010, more than eight percent of the monkeys x-rayed in the Sangeh Monkey Forest had air rifle pellets lodged in their flesh.

“Monkeys on temple grounds have both religious and economic value and are therefore protected,” the study authors noted. “However, when the monkeys leave the temple and loot a farmer’s field, they become an economic handicap. Context and religious beliefs therefore define the value of apes, and therefore how they are treated.

Their analysis does not bode well for the current situation.

Ubud’s Monkey Forest has received fewer visitors due to the pandemic, meaning macaques have less to eat [Supplied/Al Jazeera]

Bali’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 9.3 percent last year and over 110,000 jobs were lost, according to the National Statistics Agency. But with seven in ten Indonesian jobs based in the informal economy, including thousands of Balinese farmers who made a living providing produce to restaurants and hotels, the real economic fallout from the pandemic is far worse than the data shows. suggest.

“Tourism is a fickle industry and when things change what does that mean for the welfare of the animals that tourists like to interact with? said Erin Riley, an anthropology professor at San Diego State University who has worked extensively in Indonesia.

“Primates are quickly becoming conditioned for human food,” she added. “If humans have perpetuated the situation, then it is their responsibility to continue to feed them. I have read that in Bali the villagers feed them now, but this cannot be expected to continue forever. This will soon become a government problem that needs to be corrected. “

No plan B

Reports of the raids and assaults sparked a discussion about Bali’s purported pivot to sustainable tourism and whether it would be time for the island to rethink the tourist attractions of roaming monkeys and let the animals feed in the area. nature as nature intended.

Riley says she knows of no instance in the world where macaques’ dependence on human food sources has been completely reversed. Forest restoration projects can encourage macaques to re-feed naturally, as can planting crops that the monkeys are not interested in. Farmers in the Indian state of Assam facing a similar problem with elephants have successfully deterred the animals by planting chillies, peppers and lemon trees on the edges of their land.

“But that limits the choice of crops and the problem is that monkeys like to eat most of the food we eat. So the most viable solution is to change human behavior, ”said Riley, identifying Silver Springs State Park in central Florida as a benchmark.

Monkey populations in Bali’s monkey forests, temples and feeding grounds have exploded [Supplied/Al Jazeera]

The park introduced a family of six rhesus macaques to wow visitors in the 1930s, but over the decades they have multiplied into a tribe of 200. The animals regularly ventured outside the park and bit and sometimes scratched the pedestrians whose paths they crossed. In 2018, after a study concluded that the risk of a macaque bite was a “public health concern,” Florida passed a new law prohibiting residents of the state from feeding monkeys.

But the mutualism between humans and primates is too deeply rooted in Balinese culture, religion and economy to expect any decoupling on the Indonesian island, Hass says.

“It would be great if everyone stopped feeding them, but people are too used to making money from tourism,” she told Al Jazeera. “And even if they did, the government should make sure the forests are big enough to carry all the food the monkeys need.”

Back in Ubud, Managing Director Sutarjana acknowledges that there is no Plan B – let’s just hope Indonesia reopens soon.

“Without tourism, the monkeys will suffer,” he said. “Because even if we get a monthly budget from the local government, the money will eventually run out. “