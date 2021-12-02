Is it time for Anwar Ibrahim to step down?

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s eternal standby Prime Minister, faces questions over his leadership after a humiliating performance by his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the recent state elections.

The lack of votes has left many wondering about his chances of success in the national elections expected as early as next year.

Pakatan Harapan has been in opposition since a seizure of power in February 2020. Disgruntled elements within the coalition allied with defeated politicians in the historic 2018 elections led to the resignation of then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad , and the fall of the government.

Anwar, who was Mahathir’s designated successor, has since tried to regain power, but last month suffered a huge setback with a heavy defeat in the Melaka state election.

The PH coalition managed to retain just five of the 28 seats in the state assembly, while its allies, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), won four and Amanah, one. Anwar’s party, the People’s Justice Party or PKR, did not win a single seat despite presenting 11 candidates.

The dismal performance sent Anwar to Malaysian Twitter with thousands of people asking him about poor electoral strategies, with some urging him to retire to make way for younger leaders.

Analysts say voters punished PH for presenting controversial figures including former chief minister Idris Haron who was sacked from PKR rival the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) after withdrawing his support and helped trigger the collapse of the state government in October. .

Political analyst Bridget Welsh told Al Jazeera that Anwar, in particular, should be blamed for the poor strategy of lining up “frogs” – a term used to refer to revelers – especially Idris, who had been vilified by PH on the way to victory in the State. back in 2018.

“It was he (Anwar) who stood up for ‘frogs’, he pushed to accept ‘frogs’ and he insisted that Idris Haron come forward. These people are corrupt. Idris Haron was the reason why Melaka was won by Harapan in GE14 (the 2018 election) and why Anwar is now choosing him as a candidate. Anwar clearly has no understanding of the terrain, ”she said.

Anwar Ibrahim (second from right) has been a prominent figure in Malaysian politics since he was recruited by Mahathir Mohamad (center) for the United National Organization of Malaysians. The fall of Anwar in 1998 fueled calls for reform and led to the development of an opposition that was finally able to gain power in 2018 [File: Reuters]

Anwar has been one of Malaysia’s foremost politicians for almost 40 years. He became a flamboyant student leader, rose through the ranks of UMNO, and was sacked from his post as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance by Mahathir in 1998 during the height of the Asian financial crisis.

The country looked on with emotion as he was charged with sodomy and tried – a stained mattress dragged through court as key evidence.

Anwar found himself behind bars and has been jailed several times since, but his fall and the protests that followed contributed to the rise of the first effective opposition in Malaysia.

Collective decision

Anwar’s wife founded the Keadilan or Justice party while Anwar was in prison – her flag is a depiction of the black eye he suffered at the hands of the country’s police chief while in detention .

Released from prison, Anwar transformed the party into a formidable force, building a coalition that achieved a stronger and stronger performance in elections throughout the 2000s.

In 2018, in the wake of the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal, and once again an ally of Mahathir, Anwar’s former mentor, Pakatan Harapan was finally able to claim victory.

Anwar was pardoned and released from another prison stint soon after, and Mahathir named Anwar his successor.

But the transfer of power never took place.

After the fall of the PH government, it was veteran politician Muhyiddin Yassin who was deemed to have the support of MPs and who was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil insists Anwar should not be blamed for the Melaka debacle.

“It’s a collective decision, any decision taken in PH is taken collectively. At that time, supporting Idris was a collective decision, ”he told Al Jazeera.

The People’s Justice Party was founded by Anwar’s wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, after Anwar was fired, accused of sodomy and jailed. The flag symbolizes the black eye Anwar developed after being beaten in detention [File: Lai Seng Sin/AP Photo]

This isn’t the first time Anwar has failed to deliver.

Last September, the former Deputy Prime Minister claimed to have a strong, formidable and convincing majority to form a government, but only saw his plan fail.

And after Muhyiddin resigned after losing his support in August, Anwar again claimed a majority to form the government – eventually losing to UMNO vice president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who became the country’s ninth prime minister.

Indeed, Anwar claims to have had the numbers since 2008 when he organized a mass rally claiming he had enough backing to replace then Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, but nothing came of it.

Al Jazeera had requested an interview with Anwar, but his office had not responded at the time of publication.

Among those seen as Anwar’s potential successors are younger and fresher faces, such as his own daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, and PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli.

Following the defeat, Rafizi, who has maintained a low political profile for the past few years, tweeted that he hoped the leaders in Pakatan would study the outcome, “cast off the ego” and do better in the next general election.

Even Anthony Loke of DAP, a former transport minister, hinted that PH should not insist on appointing only Anwar for the top post, suggesting other names be considered as well.

The pro-Anwar group, Otai Reformasi, has spoken out on Anwar’s defense, saying he should not become the “black sheep” for the outcome of the elections in Melaka.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Amanah’s communications director, Khalid Samad, said Anwar had weaknesses, but that didn’t mean he had to leave, especially given his contribution to changing the face of the community. Malaysian politics.

“Anwar has his weaknesses but no one is perfect. If we make a decision based on weakness, there will be no perfect candidate. We must sit down together and make a decision, ”he said, referring to the choice of the coalition for the Prime Minister. He did not specify what he considered to be Anwar’s weaknesses.

The reform was part of the appeal to those who voted for the Pakatan Harapan coalition. But conservatives fought for change and the government backed down from signing the United Nations convention against discrimination after thousands of Malay Muslims, the country’s majority ethnic group, protested the plan. [File: Mohd Rasfan/AFP]

Khalid, who represents the city of Shah Alam, was hesitant on who Pakatan should nominate to take charge in the run-up to the 15th general election, but said it would be a collective decision of all PH parties.

“The presidential council of PH will decide when the time comes. We strive for certain ideals, not for certain individuals. Whoever brings these ideals and can bring all parties together is the obvious choice, ”he said.

Find a vision

Melaka’s findings highlighted the problems the coalition faces as it attempts to regain power in a country that is 60% Malaysian Muslim, but has large communities of people of Chinese and Indian descent as well. as indigenous ethnic groups. An election in Borneo state of Sarawak will take place later this month.

Analysts say the priority is to win the ethnic Malay vote after Bersatu, once a party of Mahathir, but now under Muhyiddin and currently part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaves.

Ei Sun Oh, senior researcher at the Institute of International Affairs, Singapore, said Anwar, often seen as too liberal by Malaysians and too religiously conservative by non-Muslims, failed in his appeal to Malaysians. .

“The voters voted for the PN which contains both a racist Bersatu and a religious PAS. This is mainly the dilemma facing a supposedly progressive and liberal PH who find it difficult to capture an increasingly conservative, racialist and religious Malay electoral base, young and old, ”he told Al Jazeera.

Politicians in Pakatan are also affected.

“The electoral base is saying something. PH is in a dilemma, we don’t have a Malaysian nationalist party like we did in 2018 with Bersatu, ”said Klang deputy from DAP, Charles Santiago.

In addition to collecting Malaysian votes, PH should also try to attract young people to the cause.

The coalition has seen its support among young people evaporate, largely due to their failure to implement reforms promised when they were in power, such as the repeal of repressive laws like the Sedition Act, the abolition of student loans and adherence to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD). The plan was scrapped after a mass protest by ethnic Malays.

Former PH youth flag bearer Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman also left the fold to found Muda, his own youth party. The party has yet to secure official registration, but has created a new rival in Pakatan’s efforts to attract young voters.

Young people have found their political voice in Malaysia, but have criticized not only recent governments but also the Pakatan Harapan opposition [File: Arif Kartono/AFP]

As Malaysia finally prepares to lower the voting age to 18 – a reform pushed by Syed Saddiq when he was Minister of Youth and Sports – the youth vote is expected to drop the electorate from 14, 9 million in the 2018 elections, to 22.7 million in 2023, the deadline for the next elections.

DAP Deputy Director of Political Education Ong Kian Ming said PH should disseminate a more youth-focused narrative, focusing on employment, technology and education opportunities to capture the vote of youth.

“PH needs to come together to present a new, more compelling story to move forward. PH leaders must show vision and direction to voters in Malaysia to change the current sentiment which is lukewarm and does not support PH, ”said Ong, who is a member of parliament from Bangi on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

For the Welsh analyst, the key is Anwar.

She says the 74-year-old veteran must make way for those with more dynamic ideas – if PH is to contest effectively in the next election.

“The problem here is that he (Anwar) is clearly not willing to give in. A lot of people think it is his personal ambition and that he is losing the support of party members and the political base. .

“You have to position the young leaders and rename a coalition. In short, Anwar needs to make an exit plan, ”she said.