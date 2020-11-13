World
“Is it over? Brazilian Bolsonaro questions US election – Times of India
BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, close ally of Donald trump and one of the few top world leaders who have yet to congratulate Joe biden on his electoral victory, asked Thursday whether the vote in the United States was really over.
Speaking to supporters outside his official residence, Bolsonaro was asked what he thought of the outcome of the US election.
“But is it over, are the elections over yet?” He asked the supporter, smiling before posing for selfies.
The Brazilian leader, who had vowed to be the first to congratulate Trump on his re-election, is approaching a week without congratulating Biden, who is expected to win a majority of the popular and electoral vote.
The posture of the Brazilian leader could herald a difficult start in relations with Biden, whose agenda with Brazil would likely include Amazon processing Deforestation and human rights.
On Tuesday, he also took a look at Biden, calling him a “candidate” and disputing a comment Biden made during a US presidential debate that Brazil should tackle deforestation with foreign aid or deal with unspecified “economic consequences”.
“We recently saw an excellent candidate for head of state say that if I don’t put out the fire in the Amazon, he will put up trade barriers against Brazil,” Bolsonaro said.
“And how can we handle all of this? Diplomacy is not enough … When the saliva is used up, you have to have gunpowder, otherwise it won’t work.
