Is high technology a danger to humanity?

James Dean accident.

STOCKHOLM / ROME, January 6 (IPS) – Oh, Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes Benz.

My friends all drive Porsches, I have to redeem myself.

I have worked hard all my life without help from my friends.

So, oh Lord, won’t you buy me a Mercedes Benz.

Janis Joplin, 1970 COVID-19 has made many of us aware of the fragility of our bodies, the certainty of death, and the value of health, companionship and compassion. Such ideas are not uncommon in poor societies where a person’s main and perhaps only asset is their body and what they are able to do with their hands. However, the rich and privileged are surrounded, dependent and even embedded in increasingly sophisticated technology, which increasingly, for better or for worse, separates us from what human existence has been for thousands. years.

James Dean accident. Once the technology has entered the human sphere; from fire and wheels to printing presses, trains, radio, airplanes, television, intranet, sophisticated weapons and … cars, life for everyone, even the poorest, has changed in a point that is difficult to understand. For example, cars were invented as an efficient and comfortable means of transportation, but they quickly became much more. Our cities, the whole landscape, have been completely changed to accommodate motor vehicles. An ongoing change that is far from being accomplished. I have been stuck in endless traffic jams in places as different as Kinshasa and Bangkok. Traveling by car across Europe has become a nightmare with hordes of huge trucks clogging traffic everywhere and threatening the lives and limbs of other road users, whose lives are already threatened by the behavior of reckless drivers . Every year, around 1.35 million people are killed on the world’s roads, meaning that every day more than 3,700 people are killed in clashes involving cars, buses, motorcycles, bicycles and trucks . Road traffic crashes are currently the leading cause of death among children and youth aged 5 to 29. Not to mention the millions of people seriously mutilated for life.

Motor vehicles fill the atmosphere with smog, carbon monoxide and other toxins, which, in addition to the damage to the entire biosphere, is particularly disturbing as this toxic air leaves the exhaust pipes. at street level, where humans and animals breathe polluted air directly into their lungs.

Don’t get me wrong – I own a car and it has given me unprecedented freedom and taken me to places and experiences that I would neither have the time nor the ability to reach without my car. Nonetheless, the advancing age and the COVID-19 pandemic, which I guess is largely caused by our manipulated natural environment and advanced means of communication, made me think just how much technological change has become incredibly fast, changeable, and even dangerous.

In my youth, a telephone was a device with a round number which, via landlines, was connected to switchboards. A long distance call can be both cumbersome and expensive. A phone these days combines cellular and mobile computing into one small unit that takes photos, shows who you’re talking to, stores and delivers a wealth of information, tells you where you are and in a second. , and at low cost, connects you with people all over the world. How could I even dream about it in the 1990s, when I first encountered a cell phone?

It all started in 1957, when an Egyptian engineer named Mohamed Atalla proposed a metal-oxide-semiconductor (MOS) process, based on the use of silicon. In 1983, the first commercially available portable cell phone was introduced, and in 2014, worldwide mobile phone subscriptions grew to over seven billion; enough to provide one for every person on Earth. In 2019, the majority of smartphones released have more than one camera, are waterproof, and unlock using facial recognition or fingerprint scanners. I have a much simpler device, but it is now an integral part of my life. Friends and family are upset if I don’t carry it with me.

The car took longer to become what it is now, about a hundred years. However, like the smartphone, it has become an integral part of an individual’s life and personality in many parts of the world. When I visited a relative in Miami over twenty years ago, I discovered that there were no sidewalks, and during my morning walks, I felt the way his neighbors looked at me suspiciously, ruminating behind their curtains or mowing their implacable lawns. A pedestrian! He must be a shady character, even if he’s reasonably well dressed.

A friend of mine living in the United States once told me that he was going to invest his hard earned money in a fancy new car, even if he couldn’t afford it. When I asked why he had made such a stupid investment, he replied, “I have to be able to look my children right in their eyes. I don’t want them to be ashamed of having a loser as a father. A bastard who can’t even afford a real car.

There is no way to prevent the car from becoming part of the “western mindset”. Pixar Animation Studios have made very successful films, Cars 1, 2 and 3, about humanized motor vehicles, and horror book author Stephen King has written several compelling novels about demonic cars with their owners. British author JG Ballard wrote a disgusting novel, crash, about symphorophilia, a form of pathological car crash fetish where humans and cars intertwine inseparably.

A comfortable and beautiful car can envelop us in soothing comfort and give a feeling of well-being and confidence, like at Bruce Springsteen. Pink cadillac:

I love you for your pink Cadillac.

Crushed velor seats.

Ride in the back,

Soaking in the street.

Waving girls,

Feeling out of sight.

Spend all my money

Saturday night.

Many American songs pay homage to the freedom of Open Higways, rides in the desert and the freedom of the unknown. However, this does not prevent such hikes from being journeys mixed with anxiety, even fear. Springsteen again – Stolen car:

And I’m driving a stolen car

On a dark night.

And I tell myself that I’m fine

But I ride at night and I travel in fear

That in this darkness I will disappear.

Thus, cars have become for many the incarnations of more or less hidden desires, as well as part of their personality. The primary technological surrogate and an easy way to get adrenaline rushes and life-affirming endorphin shots might still be driving a car, preferably in luxury vehicles and at high speed. A pleasure which, for commercial reasons, is often associated with sex. Advertisements and popular culture tell us that luxury vehicles attract sexual partners and boost our personal prestige.

In 2019, nearly 92 million motor vehicles were produced worldwide, with China, Japan and Germany being the largest producers of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is estimated that 1.4 billion cars and trucks are currently on the world’s roads, consuming more than one billion liters of fossil fuel each year.

However, a paradigm shift could occur. Self-driving and electric cars will most likely take over the roads, and consumers may be inclined to choose more environmentally friendly means of transportation than expensive and prestigious luxury cars. European car manufacturers have seen a trend among young consumers indicating that many of them like to buy small, green vehicles or prefer to use common means of transport instead of owning their own car.

However, that does not mean that humanity will be freed from its potentially fatal addiction to technology. To survive, we must be aware of the dangers that this mentality implies for the survival of our biosphere and therefore of human life. If we had been better equipped intellectually, more morally oriented, we could have used our sophisticated technology to better ends. Now it seems to threaten us more, as if we are stuck in a car as we are driving at high speed towards one final accident, a crash. A dangerous and incomprehensible world.

Jan Lundius holds a doctorate. on the History of Religion at Lund University and has been a development expert, researcher and advisor to Sida, UNESCO, FAO and other international organizations.

