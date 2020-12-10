“Is Exxon a survivor? The oil giant is at a crossroads.

Exxon is under increasing pressure from investors. DE Shaw, a long-time shareholder who recently increased his stake in Exxon, is asking the company to cut costs and improve its environmental record, according to a person briefed on the matter. Another activist investor, Engine No. 1, is push for similar changes in an effort supported by the California State Teachers Retirement System and the Church of England. And on Wednesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the state’s $ 226 billion pension fund sell shares of oil and gas companies which has not progressed fast enough to reduce emissions.

Of course, every oil company is grappling with the collapse in energy demand this year and as world leaders, including President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., commitment to fight climate change. In addition, many utilities, automakers and other companies have made commitments to significantly reduce or eliminate the use of fossil fuels, the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, and have embraced wind power. and solar and electric vehicles.

European companies like Royal Dutch Shell and BP have already started to move away from fossil fuels. But Exxon, like most American oil companies, has doubled its commitment to oil and gas and make relatively small investments in technologies that could help slow climate change.

As recently as last month, Exxon reaffirmed its intention to increase production of fossil fuels, but at a slower pace. The company is investing billions of dollars to produce oil and gas in the Permian Basin, which straddles Texas and New Mexico, and in offshore fields in Guyana, Brazil and Mozambique.

Exxon has embarked on its strategy while acknowledging that one of its previous big bets has not gone well. Exxon has said it will reduce the value of its natural gas assets, most of which were purchased around 2010, to as much as $ 20 billion. The company is also laying off around 14,000 workers, or 15% of its total, over the next year as it seeks to cut costs and protect a dividend it had raised every year for nearly four decades until to this year.