“Is Exxon a survivor? The oil giant is at a crossroads.

HOUSTON – For the past 135 years, Exxon Mobil has survived hostile governments, unfortunate investments, and the catastrophic Exxon Valdez oil spill. Through it all, the oil company made wads of money.
But suddenly Exxon slips badly, its long latent vulnerabilities exposed by the coronavirus pandemic and the technological changes that promise to transform the world of energy due to growing concerns about climate change.
The company, for decades one of America’s most profitable and valuable companies, lost $ 2.4 billion in the first nine months of the year, and its share price fell by about 35% this year. In August, Exxon was excluded from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replaced by Salesforce, a software company. The change symbolized the shift from Big Oil to an increasingly dominant tech industry.
“Is Exxon a survivor?” asked Jennifer Rowland, energy analyst at Edward Jones. “Of course, they are, with great global assets, great people, great technical know-how. But the question really is: can they prosper? There is a lot of skepticism about this right now.
Exxon is under increasing pressure from investors. DE Shaw, a long-time shareholder who recently increased his stake in Exxon, is asking the company to cut costs and improve its environmental record, according to a person briefed on the matter. Another activist investor, Engine No. 1, is push for similar changes in an effort supported by the California State Teachers Retirement System and the Church of England. And on Wednesday, New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the state’s $ 226 billion pension fund sell shares of oil and gas companies which has not progressed fast enough to reduce emissions.
Of course, every oil company is grappling with the collapse in energy demand this year and as world leaders, including President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., commitment to fight climate change. In addition, many utilities, automakers and other companies have made commitments to significantly reduce or eliminate the use of fossil fuels, the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, and have embraced wind power. and solar and electric vehicles.
European companies like Royal Dutch Shell and BP have already started to move away from fossil fuels. But Exxon, like most American oil companies, has doubled its commitment to oil and gas and make relatively small investments in technologies that could help slow climate change.
As recently as last month, Exxon reaffirmed its intention to increase production of fossil fuels, but at a slower pace. The company is investing billions of dollars to produce oil and gas in the Permian Basin, which straddles Texas and New Mexico, and in offshore fields in Guyana, Brazil and Mozambique.
Exxon has embarked on its strategy while acknowledging that one of its previous big bets has not gone well. Exxon has said it will reduce the value of its natural gas assets, most of which were purchased around 2010, to as much as $ 20 billion. The company is also laying off around 14,000 workers, or 15% of its total, over the next year as it seeks to cut costs and protect a dividend it had raised every year for nearly four decades until to this year.
But if this crisis is an existential threat, there has been no acknowledgment from the management of Exxon, still known in the company as “God Pod”.
“Despite the current volatility and near-term uncertainty, the long-term fundamentals that drive our business remain strong and unchanged,” said Darren W. Woods, president and CEO of the company since 2017, during the a recent meeting of shareholders.
Exxon is known in the oil world as an island company with a rigid culture that slows adoptive and pivotal change. It has been so since John D. Rockefeller founded the company in the late 19th century as Standard Oil, a monopoly later broken by the government.
An accountant by training, Rockefeller instilled a deep commitment to counting numbers that remains in the company’s DNA. Exxon is primarily run by engineers who generally work in managerial positions. Its leaders project determination into their ability to overcome any obstacle imaginable such as OPEC oil embargoes, war and sanctions. Perhaps such confidence is needed to run a business that does business in dangerous or inhospitable places.
As a qualified electrical engineer and 28-year veteran of the company, Mr. Woods speaks with the same confidence as his most famous predecessors. But he kept a lower profile than Lee R. Raymond, who dismissed concerns about climate change in the 1990s and early 2000s, and Rex W. Hillerson, whose international relations between 2006 and 2016 helped him First Secretary of State to President Trump.
Although Mr. Raymond and Mr. Tillerson were dominant figures in the industry, they left Mr. Woods with many problems that were at least partially overshadowed by the rise in oil and gas prices.
Mr. Raymond’s public skepticism of climate change has damaged the company’s reputation. Mr. Tillerson was slow to take advantage of the shale drilling, which has uplifted the US oil industry. Its foray into the former Soviet Union and Iraq turned out to be costly failures. When he bought XTO Ten years ago, for over $ 30 billion to acquire expertise in hydraulic fracturing and prized natural gas fields, gas prices were at their peak. As the price of commodities declined in the years that followed, the company lost money and wrote off much of the investment last month.
“Darren Woods inherited a company that has made huge bets in recent years without success,” said Fadel Gheit, a retired Wall Street analyst who was a research and development engineer at Mobil before its merger with Exxon in 1999.
“Exxon Mobil is like a big cruise ship,” he added. “You can’t change course overnight. They can weather the storm but not get far. They will have to transform to stay relevant. “
Mr. Raymond declined to comment. Mr. Tillerson did not respond to a request for comment. Exxon responded to questions primarily by referring to previous public statements by Mr. Woods and the company.
Casey Norton, a spokesperson for the company, said the acquisition of XTO had “brought people and technology in addition to potential resources” that have helped the company succeed in the shale fields of the basin. Permian.
In the first few years of the job, Mr. Woods followed the general strategy set out by Mr. Tillerson of borrowing and investing heavily to increase production. The pandemic forced Mr Woods to change direction. The company now plans to spend a third less on exploration and production until 2025 than he had originally planned.
Yet the changes Exxon is making, while huge in absolute terms, appear to be tinkering with what European oil companies are doing. BP announced that it was going increase investment in low emission companies tenfold over the next decade, to $ 5 billion per year, while reducing oil and gas production by 40%. Royal Dutch Shell, Total of France and other European companies are making similar moves at varying speeds.
The only major US oil company that comes close to European-style target setting is Occidental Petroleum. It recently pledged to achieve zero net carbon emissions from its operations by 2040 and from its fuel use by 2050. It is building a plant in Texas to capture carbon dioxide from the air and use it to push crude oil out of the ground while leaving the greenhouse gas underground in perpetuity.
“We have moved from the era of shale to the era of energy transition, so there is a greater divergence of strategies between companies, the largest ever seen in modern times,” said Daniel Yergin, historian of energy and author of “The New Map: Energy, Climate and Clash of Nations.” “Now is the big debate peak oil in the 2020s, the 2030s or the 2050s?”
Exxon executives said they recognize that an energy transition is underway and necessary. But they also claimed that it wouldn’t make sense for the company to go into solar or wind power. Instead, the company invests in cutting edge technology. One of those projects involves using algae to produce fuel for trucks and planes. Exxon has been talking about this project for years but has not yet started commercial production.
Exxon refineries could one day become big hydrogen producers too, many experts believe could play an important role in reducing emissions. The company focuses on carbon capture and sequestration. One project involves directing the carbon emitted from industrial operations into a fuel cell that can generate electricity, reducing emissions while producing more energy.
“Breakthroughs in these areas are key to reducing emissions and would make a significant contribution to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, which we support,” Woods said in a message to employees in October, referring to the 2016 global climate agreement.
Energy experts said it was possible that Exxon could come up with new uses for carbon dioxide, such as reinforcing concrete or making carbon fibers, that could replace steel and other materials.
“If Exxon and other major players in the oil industry crack these nuts, the whole discussion about hydrocarbons changes,” said Kenneth B. Medlock III, senior director of the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University. “This kind of change is slow until it doesn’t. Think about the wind and the solar, which were slow until they weren’t.
A sharp rise in oil and gas prices could also allay some of the concerns about the company, at least temporarily. In recent weeks, as oil prices have climbed on optimism over a coronavirus vaccine, Exxon’s stock has also risen.
Exxon vice president of research and development Vijay Swarup said in a recent interview that the company understands it needs to cut emissions and is developing better fuels, lubricants and plastics.
“As we develop this path to achieve this, we cannot stop providing affordable and scalable energy,” Mr. Swarup said.
But John Browne, former CEO of BP, said he was uncertain whether Exxon and other large US companies would transform their businesses adequately for a low-carbon future.
“They can decide to just go ahead and harvest and say, ‘Let’s see what happens in the long term,’” he said. “It’s a pretty risky strategy these days.”
Lauren Hirsch contributed reporting.
