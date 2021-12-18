Is Ethiopia missing the international community?

UN approves independent investigation into alleged war crimes in the Tigray conflict.

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Abiy Ahmed, pledged that the conflict in Tigray would be resolved quickly.

However, 13 months later, the fighting escalated amid multiple reports of torture, rape and other atrocities taking place in Tigray.

The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to set up an independent investigation into war crimes.

The Ethiopian government has said it will not cooperate with investigators and accused the council of being used as “an instrument of political pressure”.

Why are international efforts to end the war fail?

Presenter: Abughaida feelings

Guests:

Gebrekirstos Gebreselassie – Manager of tghat.com, a website documenting the war in Tigray

Donetella Rovera – Senior Crisis Advisor, Crisis Response Program, Amnesty International

William Davison – Senior Analyst Ethiopia, International Crisis Group