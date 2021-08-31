Is Canada failing to leverage ITMDs in its health care plans?

NEW DELHI, India, Aug.31 (IPS) – As elections in Canada approach, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently declared that a re-elected Liberal government would spend billions in the coming years to hire family doctors. This report said, Justin Trudeau pledged the Liberals would spend $ 3 billion over four years starting in 2022 to hire 7,500 family doctors and nurses as well as tax incentives and student loans for medical professionals moving to rural or remote communities and is also committing $ 6 billion to fight waiting lists.

Dr. Shafi Bhuiyan

A 2019 report states that there were 91,375 physicians in Canada, which represents 241 physicians per 100,000 population. According to the Canadian Medical Association, approximately five million Canadians do not have a primary care physician or family health care team.

Canada’s overburdened healthcare system has yet to harness all the untapped talents and skills at its disposal to its advantage, as seen in the important role of internationally trained physicians, ITMDs played in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, supporting immunization clinics, working as contact tracing managers and mental health counselors.

Canada loses out by not involving and including ITMDs, says Dr. Shafi Bhuiyan, health professional and chair of the ITMDs Canada Network (iCAN). “More than 4.5 million Canadians are unable to find their family doctor, as a result the wait time to see a doctor has continued to increase, which is also causing disruption of social peace. and justice.

Canada currently has more than 13,000 The ITMDs and the visa process, Bhuiyan says, have “a very comprehensive and rigorous screening program by the Canadian CIC, where medical experience plays a key role along with other requirements to enter the country, but once it is ‘they come to Canada, due to multiple reasons, they lose obtaining a residency position ”.

Saida Azam

Saida Azam is one of those ITMDs who moved to Canada almost three years ago with her husband for better career opportunities. Azam, an experienced healthcare professional in India and Oman, says: “I have performed a number of surgeries and childbirths, worked as a family doctor for three years, but at the moment, I’m waiting to be able to do it here.

“The knowledge I have in this area is really good, the only difference compared to the Canadian context, with medicine, is that when I move from one territory or from one country to another, things will be different, from patients to regions and things like that. It doesn’t mean that I have less knowledge or that the local doctors here have more. What would help people like me is if there was a training program in place for internationally trained physicians to better integrate us into the Canadian health care system.

“Canada is at home now, I wouldn’t say I’m completely disappointed, but hopefully I can share my expertise and continue my career,” says Azam.

One of the main challenges for ITMDs remains the cost associated with licensing exams, the CaRMS application process is often a hurdle for newcomers. According to this report, 47% of internationally educated health professionals are either unemployed or employed in non-health related positions that require only a high school diploma.

The ongoing pandemic has been a time of crisis all over the world, and with the shortage and underutilization of healthcare workers in Canada, the country is only putting pressure on its healthcare system by not including not and exploiting on its ITMD.

The 2020 OECD responses to coronavirus (COVID19) says that “by encouraging the creation of new healthcare jobs globally, the report suggested a unique opportunity to both meet the growing global demand for healthcare workers and deal with anticipated shortages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many OECD countries recognized migrant healthcare workers as key assets and put in place policies to facilitate their arrival and the recognition of their qualifications. “

In 2020, Canada, where every year immigration amounts to about 300,000 new immigrants, his Immigration Levels Plan 2021-2023, claiming that it would aim for the highest level of immigration in its history by welcoming 401,000 immigrants in 2021, 411,000 immigrants in 2022, 421,000 immigrants in 2023.

“The only time Canada welcomed more than 400,000 immigrants in one year was in 1913, when it admitted 401,000 newcomers. He never came close to this figure again ”, report states.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) says that developing countries host more than a third of international migrants in the world and that most immigrants are migrant workers and are employed formally or more often informally in their countries. of destination.

This report by the ILO highlights the importance of immigrants and how “immigration plays a key role in the development of destination countries and public policies can play an important role in improving its contribution to the development of destination countries. Excluding immigration from development strategies may represent missed opportunities for host countries.

“The Canadian government is failing to include a talent pool to which it has access, if these barriers can be removed and replaced with a simpler and more transparent process for obtaining an approved medical license, it would be a win-win situation for all, ”Bhuiyan said.

If Canada is able to overcome these systemic barriers and the inequity towards its ITMDs, with a talented immigrant pool, it has the potential that will not only impact the country’s economic prosperity, immigrants are changing the income distribution of the country and influence investment priorities and as taxpayers contribute to the public budget and benefit from public services.

The author is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui Show where Muslim women around the world are invited to share their views. You can follow her on Twitter here.