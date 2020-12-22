Irish PM says Brexit deal more likely than not, talks could pass after Christmas

The telegraph

Israel is set to call its fourth election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz failed to agree on a budget. Late Monday night, the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, voted against giving the two ministers more time to find a compromise, starting the countdown to government collapse Tuesday at midnight. Unless an 11th hour deal has been reached, which experts deem highly unlikely, new elections will be called and are expected to take place in March 2021. If the elections take place, Mr. Netanyahu must face up to another bitter fight to save his political career as he grapples with mass protests, a corruption trial and a tired electorate reluctant to more polls. He also has to face a new right-wing rival Gideon Saar, a former minister in Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud party who registered his own New Hope separatist movement earlier this month. According to a statement posted on the party’s website, New Hope will be in favor of settling and reforming the justice system, policies that could attract many right-wing supporters of Mr. Netanyahu. According to some recent polls, New Hope is expected to win some 19 seats in the next election, making it the second-largest party in the Knesset and preventing Mr. Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc from winning a majority. The same polls suggest Likud will still emerge as the biggest party in the Knesset, but also point to a growing all-party alliance that is primarily aimed at toppling Mr. Netanyahu. Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gantz, the defense minister and leader of the centrist Blue and White faction, established a unity government in May after three inconclusive elections. The coalition deal called for Mr. Gantz to succeed Netanyahu as prime minister in November 2021 and adopt a half-yearly budget for 2020 and 2021 as part of a power-sharing deal. Since then, Likud has called for the budgets to be passed separately, while Blue and White has insisted that Mr. Netanyahu stick to their deal, opening the rift that led to the threat of new elections.