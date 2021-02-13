Irish government wants veto on EU legislation on Northern Ireland Protocol

A sign is seen with a message against Brexit border controls in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol to Larne

The Irish government wants an effective veto on all future EU legislation regarding the Northern Irish protocol to the Brexit treaty.

Dublin demanded the “early warning system” after the European Commission triggered Article 16 of the deal during its dispute with AstraZeneca. Brussels rolled back the measure, which would have imposed a hard border on the island of Ireland, after furious interventions from Britain and Ireland.

“It’s okay to make a mistake once; you learn from these mistakes. And the mistake of quasi-triggering Article 16 was not to first consult the government of the most exposed Member State, Ireland, ”said Neale Richmond, Irish MP for Dublin Rathdown.

“No Member State appreciates the sensitivity of the Protocol more than Ireland; it is essential to set up this mechanism to ensure that the political conscience of a member state is taken into account, ”added Fine Gael’s spokesperson for European affairs. The Irish want Mairead McGuinness, their European Commissioner and their embassy to the EU to review any future legislation before it is formalized to ensure it poses no risk to the peace process.

The committee, jealously protective of its power to propose EU legislation, has yet to respond to the Irish request. Irish government circles increasingly believe the commission will not comply with the proposal, which would likely take the form of a formal commitment from Brussels.

Ursula von der Leyen, the committee chair, dodged a direct question of whether she would give in to Dublin on Friday and instead reiterated that triggering Article 16 was a mistake. Irish MPs are now planning to question Maros Sefcovic, deputy chairman of the committee, which is overseeing the implementation of the withdrawal agreement.

Mr Sefcovic will speak in the Irish parliament on Tuesday and will be invited to explain Ms Von der Leyen’s control.