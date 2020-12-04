Irina Antonova, Grand Lady of the Russian Museum World, dies at 98

MOSCOW – Irina A. Antonova, an art historian who ran the Pushkin Fine Arts Museum in Moscow for more than half a century, used it to bring an outdoor culture to isolated Soviet citizens and in made a major cultural institution, passed away on Tuesday in this city. She was 98 years old.

The cause was heart failure complicated by coronavirus infection, the museum said.

Ms. Antonova led the museum through the isolationist and rigid cultural policies of the Soviet Union and in the post-communism period. In recent years, it has extended it to adjacent buildings – sometimes angering their tenants – to host booming exhibitions.

From the start, Ms. Antonova used her inexhaustible energy to forge links with the world’s greatest museums. In 1974, she brought Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa from the Louvre to Paris. Hundreds of thousands of people lined up to see it, the only lineups the Soviet government was proud of at the time. Many knew that with the closure of the country’s borders, this might be the only opportunity to see this famous work in their lifetime.