Irina Antonova, Grand Lady of the Russian Museum World, dies at 98
MOSCOW – Irina A. Antonova, an art historian who ran the Pushkin Fine Arts Museum in Moscow for more than half a century, used it to bring an outdoor culture to isolated Soviet citizens and in made a major cultural institution, passed away on Tuesday in this city. She was 98 years old.
The cause was heart failure complicated by coronavirus infection, the museum said.
Ms. Antonova led the museum through the isolationist and rigid cultural policies of the Soviet Union and in the post-communism period. In recent years, it has extended it to adjacent buildings – sometimes angering their tenants – to host booming exhibitions.
From the start, Ms. Antonova used her inexhaustible energy to forge links with the world’s greatest museums. In 1974, she brought Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa from the Louvre to Paris. Hundreds of thousands of people lined up to see it, the only lineups the Soviet government was proud of at the time. Many knew that with the closure of the country’s borders, this might be the only opportunity to see this famous work in their lifetime.
It also opened up the world to the Soviet people with exhibitions of 100 paintings from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and Tutankhamun’s treasures.
Under Ms. Antonova’s supervision, the Pushkin Museum also exhibited abstract and avant-garde works by Russian and international artists. This was generally unimaginable in a country where an unofficial art exhibition had once been halted with the help of a bulldozer, and then leader Nikita S. Khrushchev visited an exhibition of new art Soviet in 1962, shouted that some abstract paintings were made with a “donkey tail” and that even her grandson could do better.
In 1981, the museum hosted “Moscow-Paris, 1900-1930”, a historical exhibition that combined works by French artists such as Matisse and Picasso with highlights of the Russian avant-garde of the time, notably works by Chagall, Malevich and Kandinsky. The exhibition showed how Russian artists fit in well with Western European trends and how they sometimes helped shape them.
Thanks to her Bolshevik father, Ms Antonova had the pedigree that made it easier for her to negotiate with Soviet cultural bureaucrats. Using her charm and wit she was able to transform which was still largely a collection of plaster casts of famous statues in a complete museum worthy of a great capital.
“We were allowed to do things that were never allowed elsewhere,” Ms. Antonova said in a documentary film dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the museum. “It was very easy to ban. They didn’t even have to do much, while we were still allowed to do something.
After the Soviet collapse, she continued her quest to bring Russia closer to the outside world with exhibitions of works by Joseph Beuys and Alberto Giacometti, among others.
She also moved to discover artistic treasures that were seized by the Soviet army in Germany during the war and hidden in the museum’s depositories. However, critics criticized him for moving slowly and even not acknowledging their existence. But Ms Antonova argued that it would have been impossible to act during the Soviet period.
Russian President Vladimir V. Putin said Ms Antonova deserved to be praised by professionals and the public, having “served Russian culture with inspiration” as “a dedicated, passionate and educator expert”.
Irina Aleksandrovna was born on March 20, 1922 in Moscow. His father, Aleksandr A. Antonov, was an electrician who later became the head of a research institute; his mother was Ida M. Heifits, who worked in a printing house.
She moved with her family in 1929 to Germany when her father was sent to work at the Soviet Embassy. She lived there for four years, learning German and acquiring a taste for European culture.
During World War II, Ms. Antonova trained as a nurse and looked after Soviet pilots, many of whom were seriously injured, in hospitals in Moscow.
She then graduated from Moscow State University and was sent to work at the Pushkin Museum shortly before the end of the war. The museum was founded in 1912 by wealthy merchants; when he arrived, the building was not heated and its glass roof had collapsed during the bombardments.
“In 1945, she started working at the Pushkin Museum with the deep conviction that culture and art have no borders: temporary, geographical, national,” said Olga L. Sviblova, friend and director of Multimedia Art Moscow Museum. “She defended these condemnations under Stalin, Khrushchev, Brezhnev, Gorbachev and during the 30 years that she lived and worked in the new Russia.
She was appointed the museum’s first female director in 1961 and held the position until 2013 when she became president and left day-to-day administration to focus on strategic development. His overall tenure in various roles spanned 75 years.
In Soviet times, Ms Antonova herself was fortunate enough to be able to travel, but said she sometimes cried when leaving an Italian town, knowing that it might be her last time there.
Ms. Antonova has become an imposing cultural figure. Together with the famous Soviet pianist Sviatoslav Richter, she began to organize a series of concerts in the vast halls of the museum each December. The concerts, called December evenings, are always among the most sought-after shows in Moscow.
Her husband, art historian Yevsey I. Rotenberg, passed away in 2011. She is survived by her son Boris.
“It is difficult to imagine the Pushkin Museum without Irina Antonova, who has become its irrevocable part, her face, her symbol – part of her myth,” said Marina D. Loshak, successor of Ms Antonova as the museum director. .
Source link