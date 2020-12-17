Iraqis panic as budget leak signals devaluation

BAGHDAD (AP) – A leak from the Iraqi state budget project plunged Iraqis into panic on Thursday as it confirmed the government’s intention to devalue the national currency, the Iraqi dinar, and cut wages to deal with the effects of a severe economic crisis.

Discussions over the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar, which has been pegged to the dollar for decades, have continued for weeks as the government worked to finalize the 2021 budget. The bill, which must first pass through a vote of the parliament, gives an expected exchange rate of 1,450 Iraqi dinars to the dollar – a significant drop from the current official central bank rate of around 1182 dinars to the dollar.

As the bill made the rounds on social media, the finance ministry expressed “resentment and deep regret at the unauthorized publication” of the bill, saying public hysteria would impact the neutrality of lawmakers . Parliament is due to discuss – and introduce possible amendments – to the draft during a session scheduled for Saturday.

Several officials said the leaked draft was genuine, but pointed out that it could undergo changes in parliament. Strong public reactions point to the challenges the country will face in implementing the necessary economic reforms in an election year, and in particular for the budget-draining public sector. National legislative elections, a year ahead of schedule, are due to take place in June.

“Budget preparation is a complex technical process … over a long period,” the ministry said. “Disclosing it prematurely to the media is a largely irresponsible act.”

Already, the value of the dinar is declining in the streets, the exchange offices in Baghdad selling the dollar for 1,300 Iraqi dinars.

Public debate over government reform policy – dubbed the “white paper” – has focused heavily on how to reduce the wage bill from 25% of GDP to 12%. The draft budget took a step in that direction by seeking to reduce wage benefits, which sometimes exceed the base salary of many in Iraq’s inflated public sector. Benefits may include ancillary costs such as danger premium, higher education diplomas, and hospitality costs for senior officials.

The news sparked an uproar from officials fearing serious cuts with the devaluation compounded by benefit cuts.

“The majority of the Iraqi workforce is made up of government employees. We are the middle class, but (the latest government decisions) will make us the poorest class, ”said Ali Kadhim, 50, teacher. “I repay two loans which represent a third of my salary. After these decisions, I don’t know how much I’m going to earn.

Several officials echoed his fears, including doctors, dentists, teachers and administrators from various ministries.

Reformists in government see public wages as unsustainable.

Faced with a severe liquidity crisis caused by soaring oil prices, crude exporter Iraq had to borrow from the central bank’s dollar reserves to pay the nearly $ 5 billion monthly fee for public wages and pensions. Oil revenues, which make up 90% of the budget, have averaged $ 3.5 billion since oil prices fell earlier this year.

In an October interview, Finance Minister Ali Allawi said devaluation was seriously considered in talks with the International Monetary Fund. The IMF proposed a rate of 1,600 dinars to the dollar, which the Iraqi government deemed “politically difficult” according to a senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss talks with the IMF.

The projected rate of 1,450 dinars against the dollar “will help cover the financial deficit, but of course if they fail to take supportive measures for the poor then the impact of inflation will be very harsh, ”said Mohammed al-Daraji, a lawmaker on the finance committee.

Parliament has yet to approve the law, which is expected to be deeply unpopular. This month, protesters in the northern province of Sulimaniya torched government buildings over late payment of wages.

But there is little choice, the senior government official said. Without these measures, Iraq’s foreign exchange reserves would drop below $ 20 billion next year, he said. They currently stand at $ 50 billion.