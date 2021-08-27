Iraqi summit seeks to mend Middle East divides

Middle Eastern officials began arriving in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday ahead of a summit aimed at promoting peace and reconciliation in the region, including improving ties between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Saturday’s meeting aims to give Iraq a “unifying role” in dealing with crises in the region, according to sources close to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Iraq to attend the Baghdad summit, the ministry said. His ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the start of the “Iraq support meeting” in a brief statement.

The new president of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Raisi, was invited to the Baghdad meeting, but it was not clear if he would attend.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan have announced their participation, as has French President Emmanuel Macron, the only official expected from outside the region. Leaders from Saudi Arabia and Turkey were also invited.

Iraq seeks to establish itself as a mediator between the Arab countries and Iran. Baghdad has been negotiating since April between regional heavyweights Riyadh and Tehran on repairing ties broken in 2016.

Raisi, who took office last week, said he saw “no obstacle” to re-establishing ties with Riyadh. He has made improving relations with the countries of the region one of his priorities.

Rivals for regional domination

Officials say the meeting, which will also discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon’s economic collapse and a regional water crisis, could take a step towards Saudi-Iranian rapprochement.

Macron and al-Kadhimi want to reduce regional tensions by promoting dialogue, including on security, said a French presidential source. “The goal is to initiate something here and to continue [it] after this conference, ”the source said.

Tensions between Sunni and Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shia and Muslim Iran – longtime rivals for regional dominance – escalated after a 2019 assault on Saudi oil factories that briefly destroyed half of China’s output. Saudi oil.

Riyadh blamed the attack on Iran, an allegation Tehran denied.

The two countries are aligned with rival forces waging a war in Yemen and severed relations in 2016 – although they resumed direct talks in Iraq in April this year.

Riyadh, fearing that Washington’s resumption of nuclear talks with Iran could lead to a relaxation of US sanctions against Tehran, sees the engagement as a way to contain tensions without abandoning its security concerns over the attacks it he blames Iran and its allies.

“Even if we bring the foreign ministers together at the same table, it could be seen as a step forward to end the tensions between the Iranians and the Arabs in the Gulf,” said an official close to al-Kadhimi.

“Tactical bilateral de-escalation”

A politician close to the prime minister said Iraq, which hosted the private meetings earlier this year between Saudi and Iranian officials, had received “positive signals” from Tehran and the Gulf states that they were ready for more direct discussions.

“The prospect of a regional conflict, coupled with their perception of Washington as unreliable, has prompted the Saudis and Emiratis to pursue limited, tactical and bilateral de-escalation with Tehran,” the International Crisis Group think-tank said in a statement. recent report. .

The Saudi-Iranian dialogue was launched in April as world powers held negotiations to revive their 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, which Riyadh and its allies opposed for not attacking the missile program. ballistics of Tehran and regional proxies.

Three other regional sources said it was premature to make a breakthrough, with one Iranian source saying progress would likely depend on nuclear talks in Vienna. The parties involved in these negotiations have yet to say when they will resume.

“We have always welcomed the improved ties with countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia, and this is a foreign policy priority of our President Raisi. Whether this happens in Iraq… I seriously doubt it, ”said a senior Iranian official.

Riyadh says he wants “verifiable acts” from Iran. Earlier this month, the Saudi Arabian foreign minister said an “emboldened” Iran was acting negatively in the Middle East, including Yemen and Lebanon, and in regional waters.