Iraqi Shiite cleric calls on pro-Iran militias to disband

BAGHDAD (AP) – The influential Iraqi Shiite cleric who emerged victorious in last month’s general election on Thursday called on the country’s myriad of pro-Iranian Shia armed factions to disband if they wish to join his next government.

Muqatada al-Sadr also called on the factions to hand over their weapons to the government sanctioned umbrella known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. In turn, he also called on the PMF to “purify” its ranks of “unruly elements” and bring “corrupt individuals” to justice.

The militias will certainly reject the demands, which in turn could complicate al-Sadr’s efforts to form a government after the vote. It could also increase tensions between the Shiites who support pro-Iranian factions and al-Sadr’s own supporters.

Pro-Iranian factions lost a significant number of seats in parliament in the October 10 election and called the vote fraudulent, rejecting the results. Their supporters staged protests outside the heavily fortified Green Zone of Baghdad, which is home to government offices and foreign embassies.

The protests turned deadly earlier this month, when protesters attempted to enter the green zone, demanding a recount of the ballots. A militia-affiliated protester was killed in an exchange of gunfire, for which the militias blamed sitting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Tensions escalated further after an unsuccessful assassination attempt against al-Kadhimi at his residence the following day. The prime minister suffered a light cut and several of his guards were injured in the November 7 attack by armed drones on his residence in the Green Zone. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, although suspicion immediately fell on the armed factions.

“Your losses cannot be a pretext to ruin the democratic process,” al-Sadr said at a rare press conference on Thursday, addressing the factions.

As the winner, the al-Sadr bloc will seek coalition partners and appoint the next prime minister. The protests organized by supporters of radical Iran-aligned militias appeared to be aimed at putting pressure on al-Sadr to be part of the next cabinet.

But al-Sadr’s appeal on Thursday all but ruled out that, instead calling on armed factions operating outside the PMF to disband.

The PMF is a coordination group of predominantly Shiite groups officially under the command of the Prime Minister. It was created during the war against the extremist Sunni group Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of western and northern Iraq. ISIS was eventually defeated, but the thousands of primarily Shiite paramilitary fighters who fought it never dismantled or surrendered their weapons.

Some of the more pro-Iran militias under the PMF have shown signs of splitting into new, previously unknown groups, allowing them to claim attacks targeting US interests under different names to mask the extent of their involvement.