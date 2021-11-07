Iraqi PM survives assassination attempt, escalates tensions

BAGHDAD (AP) – Troops deployed around Baghdad on Sunday following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of the Iraqi prime minister. The attack dramatically escalated tensions over the refusal of Iranian-backed militias to accept the results of last month’s parliamentary elections.

Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards were injured in the attack by at least two armed drones in the heavily fortified Green Zone of Baghdad, according to two Iraqi officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to make official statements.

Al-Kadhimi is unharmed. He later appeared on Iraqi television, sitting behind a desk in a white shirt, looking calm and collected. His left hand appeared to be wrapped in a bandage. An assistant confirmed a slight cut.

“Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and build a future,” he said. Later Sunday, he received Iraqi President Barham Salih and led a government security meeting.

Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by heavy gunfire from the green zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices. Photos for distribution showed the damage at al-Kadhimi’s residence, including shattered windows and doors torn off their hinges.

The attack was not claimed, but suspicion immediately fell on the Iranian-backed militias who had publicly attacked al-Kadhimi and made threats. It occurred amid a standoff between security forces and pro-Iranian Shiite militias whose supporters have camped outside the Green Zone for nearly a month after rejecting the results of the Iraqi parliamentary election. , during which they lost about two thirds of their places.

“The assassination attempt is a dramatic escalation, crossing a line in an unprecedented way that can have violent reverberations,” Ranj Alaaldin, a non-resident member of the Brookings Institution, wrote in a Twitter post.

The protests turned deadly on Friday when protesters attempted to enter the green zone. Security forces used tear gas and live ammunition. There was an exchange of gunfire in which a protester affiliated with the militias was killed. Dozens of security forces were injured. Al-Khadimi ordered an investigation to determine what sparked the clashes and who broke orders not to open fire.

Some of the most powerful faction leaders in militias loyal to Iran openly blamed al-Kadhimi for Friday’s clashes and the protester’s death.

“The blood of the martyrs must hold you accountable,” said Qais al-Khazali, militia leader Asaib Ahl al-Haq, addressing al-Kadhimi at the protester’s funeral on Saturday. “The protesters had only one demand against election fraud. Responding like this (with live fire) means you are primarily responsible for this fraud. “

The funeral was attended by the leaders of the predominantly Shiite factions backed by Iran who together are known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic.

Al-Khazali, in a statement on Sunday, suggested that the militias were supervised, calling for an investigation and the punishment of the perpetrators.

Other PMF leaders also condemned the attack, blaming it on “third parties” seeking to incite unrest.

The influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who won the most seats in parliament in the October 10 elections, denounced the “terrorist attack” which seeks to bring Iraq back to lawlessness and chaos. pass. While al-Sadr has good relations with Iran, he publicly opposes outside interference in Iraqi affairs.

Al-Kadhimi, 54, was the former Iraqi intelligence chief before becoming prime minister in May last year. He is seen by the militias as close to the United States and has attempted to balance Iraq’s alliances with the United States and Iran. Before the elections, he organized several rounds of talks between regional enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad with the aim of easing regional tensions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday condemned the assassination attempt against al-Khadimi and indirectly blamed the United States.

Khatibzadeh said such incidents “are in the interest of the parties that have invaded Iraq’s stability, security, independence and territorial integrity over the past 18 years.”

The United States strongly denounced the attack.

“This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also condemned the assassination attempt. Writing on Facebook, he called on all parties in Iraq to “calm down, renounce violence and join forces to preserve the stability of the country”.

Saudi Arabia issued a statement of support for stability in Iraq and said it strongly condemned “the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister.”

The United States, the UN Security Council and others have praised the October 10 elections, which were conducted for the most part without violence and without major technical glitches.

But after the vote, militia supporters pitched tents near the Green Zone, rejecting the election results and threatening to resort to violence unless their demands for a recount are met.

Unfounded allegations of electoral fraud cast a shadow over the vote. The standoff with militia supporters has also heightened tensions between rival Shiite factions that could escalate into violence and threaten Iraq’s regained relative stability.

The election came months ahead of schedule in response to mass protests in late 2019, which saw tens of thousands in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern provinces rally against rampant corruption, mediocrity services and unemployment. They also protested against neighboring Iran’s brutal interference in Iraqi affairs through Iranian-backed militias.

The militias have lost some popularity since the 2018 vote, when they made big electoral gains. Many hold them responsible for cracking down on the 2019 protests and challenging state authority.

El-Sissi; French President Emmanuel Macron; Jordan’s King Abdullah and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati were among the leaders who called al-Kadhimi on Sunday.

Associated Press editors Zeina Karam in Vienna, Sarah El Deeb in Beirut, Jon Gambrell and Aya Batrawy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed.