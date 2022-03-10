Iraqi minister says high oil prices, if they last, could speed the shift to EVs

HOUSTON — Even with boycotts upending supplies from Russia, major oil-producing countries are likely to hold the line on output for now, keeping prices high and reaping the benefits. But that course could prove detrimental in the long run.

That is the view of Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar of Iraq, who is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. He says OPEC Plus — a group of 23 nations including Russia, the world’s No. 3 producer — will stick to plans to increase output by a modest 400,000 barrels a day next month.

But in an interview Wednesday, he said Iraq and other Middle Eastern producers were concerned that high prices could lower demand or even hasten the transition to electric vehicles, reducing reliance on oil.

“We are happy in the short term, but not happy if this lasts,” said Mr. Abdul Jabbar, who was in Houston to attend CERAWeek, an energy conference.