Iraqi forces capture deputy to assassinated IS leader Baghdadi – Times of India

DUBAI: Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a senior ISIS operative in charge of the group’s finances and a deputy to assassinated leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter on Monday .

“While our [Iraqi security forces] heroes focused on securing elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were leading a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim, ”he said, without providing further details on the operation.

Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria in 2019.

The US State Department at the time offered an award for information tracking the location of ISIS leaders it had identified, including Jasim.