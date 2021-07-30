Iraqi army: many fear death in terrorist attack in north

BAGHDAD (AP) – An attack on a funeral procession in northern Iraq claimed a number of lives, the Iraqi military said in a statement on Friday.

The military said the “terrorist” attack in Salahaddin province claimed a “death toll”, but did not provide precise figures.

An Iraqi security official said eight people were killed, including police and civilians, and armed militants opened fire on the crowd.

The official, who requested anonymity, said the attack was carried out by the Islamic State group. The death toll could not be immediately confirmed. The military said it would provide details once the investigation is complete.

Northern Iraq has been a hotspot for IS activity since its territorial defeat in 2017 by Iraqi security forces with help from the US-led coalition. Iraqi forces regularly conduct anti-ISIS operations in the rugged mountainous region of the north and the deserts of western Iraq where they are known to be entrenched.

IS attacks have declined in recent years but continue in those areas where security forces are often the target of ambushes, raids and IEDs.

Sometimes IS has succeeded in launching attacks in the capital. At least 30 people were killed last week in a suicide bombing in the Baghdad suburb of Sadr City. The attack was claimed by ISIS.