Iraq: UN official calls for ‘stronger protective measures’ after fatal fire at COVID hospital

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert Free his deepest condolences to the families of the dozens of people who lost their lives in a fire that broke out at Ibn Khatib hospital on Saturday evening and wished the more than 100 injured a full and speedy recovery.

According to reports, the accident was caused by the explosion of an oxygen tank.

Tragedy in the making

Iraqi Civil Defense said that by the wee hours of Sunday morning, the blaze was under control.

According to media reports, the government human rights commission issued a statement calling the incident a “crime against patients exhausted by Covid-19”.

And emergency service officials said many patients died when they were removed from oxygen machines to be evacuated, while others were suffocated by smoke, according to information sources.

Prevention saves lives

Future disasters must be contained before they start, said Ms Hennis-Plasschaert, calling for “stronger protective measures to ensure that such a disaster cannot happen again”.

Meanwhile, the UN continues to provide critical support to the Iraqi health sector amid the pandemic and soaring infections and stands ready to further assist health authorities in the fight against the disease.

Twitter was inundated with concern over the tragic accident Sunday morning, including the United Nations Children’s Fund, which tweeted: “Unicef extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured as a result of the fire that occurred at the Ibn Al-Khatib hospital in Baghdad ”.

COVID is raging in the country

Iraqi hospitals were pushed to their limits during the coronavirus pandemic, with the World Health Organization (WHO) The data revealing that since January 2020, it has received reports of 1,025,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19[female[feminine and 15,217 deaths. It also shows a strong increase since February of this year.

Last month, the country launched its vaccination campaign, having received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines by COVAX, the UN-backed immunization initiative, co-led by the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

“Intense transmission continues and puts enormous pressure on hospitals, intensive care units and health workers,” UNICEF mentionned.