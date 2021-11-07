Iraq: UN condemns assassination attempt on Prime Minister “in the strongest terms”

According to the press, the drone explosion caused damage to the residence and several security guards of the Prime Minister were injured in the attack.

Mr. al-Kadhimi was sworn in in May of last year.

The green zone is home to government offices and many foreign embassies. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack and the remains of the drone loaded with explosives have been recovered, as part of an ongoing investigation.

“The Mission expresses its relief that the Prime Minister was not injured in the drone attack,” said the MANUI declaration.

In A declaration, the UN Secretary General António Guterres, also strongly condemned the attack, and demanded that the perpetrators “of this crime, be held accountable”.

“The Secretary-General calls on all Iraqis to exercise the utmost restraint and to reject all violence and any attempt to destabilize Iraq. He urges all political actors to respect the constitutional order and resolve disputes through peaceful and inclusive dialogue.

No room for terrorism, violence

“Terrorism, violence and illegal acts must not be allowed to undermine Iraq’s stability and derail its democratic process,” he continued.

The attack was condemned by both the Iranian government and the United States.

Protests outside the Green Zone over the results of last month’s parliamentary elections turned violent on Friday, as protesters clashed with security forces, accusing the Iraqi political elite of rigging the vote .

One protester was reportedly killed and dozens of security personnel were injured. The Prime Minister ordered an investigation into the causes of the violence.

The voter turnout was low, with just 41 percent of voters, and supporters of pro-Iranian parties and militias lost ground, according to preliminary results. The protesters reportedly called on the government and the Iraqi Independent Election Commission to recount.

Call for restraint

The UN Mission joined the Prime Minister in calling for “calm and restraint” in the coming days following the assassination attempt.

“In addition, UNAMI strongly encourages all parties to take responsibility for de-escalation and engage in dialogue to ease political tensions, defending Iraq’s national interest.

The UNAMI statement concluded by noting that the United Nations “supports all Iraqis who aspire to peace and stability; they deserve nothing less.