Iraq says drone strike targeted prime minister
A drone strike targeted the Iraqi prime minister at his Baghdad residence early Sunday, but he emerged unscathed, according to an official account.
“I am well, praise God and among my people,” Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi wrote on Twitter shortly after the attack.
“The missiles of betrayal will not deter believers, and not a hair will be shaken by the steadfastness and insistence of our heroic security forces to preserve the safety of the people,” he added.
A government statement worn by the official media said a “trapped drone” had targeted Mr. al-Kadhimi at his residence in the walled green zone of Baghdad. “He is in good health,” the statement said.
The government has not identified any suspected perpetrators, and there has been no immediate claim of responsibility.
The drone strike follows clashes in Baghdad between security forces and supporters of pro-Iranian militias, who claim they were victims of electoral fraud in the legislative elections of last month. Allies of pro-Iran groups lost seats in vote, and Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr‘s bloc has emerged as a big winner.
State Department spokesman Ned Price called Sunday’s strike an “apparent act of terrorism” that was “directed at the heart of the Iraqi state. “
