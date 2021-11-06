Iraq says drone strike targeted prime minister

A drone strike targeted the Iraqi prime minister at his Baghdad residence early Sunday, but he emerged unscathed, according to an official account.

“I am well, praise God and among my people,” Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi wrote on Twitter shortly after the attack.

“The missiles of betrayal will not deter believers, and not a hair will be shaken by the steadfastness and insistence of our heroic security forces to preserve the safety of the people,” he added.

A government statement worn by the official media said a “trapped drone” had targeted Mr. al-Kadhimi at his residence in the walled green zone of Baghdad. “He is in good health,” the statement said.