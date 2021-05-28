Iraq looks to new pier to boost imports and exports of petroleum products

BASRA, Iraq (AP) – Iraq is building a new oil jetty off its southern coast, funded by Japan, which is expected to boost exports and imports of crude products and boost revenues, officials said on Friday .

Construction at the port of Khor al-Zubair – Iraq’s main fuel export and import facility – is over 70 percent complete and is expected to be completed this year, said Farhan Fartousi, chief executive of the General Company of Ports in Iraq, a state company responsible for ports in southern Iraq.

This is the latest project undertaken by port officials and investors to modernize the port and increase revenues following the government’s plans announced last year to crack down on border corruption which dramatically reduces revenues for the State.

Iraq’s two largest and main commercial ports – Umm Qasr and Khor al-Zubair – have come under scrutiny amid anti-corruption measures aimed at curbing widespread corruption.

Fartousi said Khor al-Zubair now brings in 10 billion Iraqi dinars per month (about $ 6.8 million), a significant jump from the 8 billion Iraqi dinars a month earlier this year (about 5.4 million of dollars).

Fartousi said the new platform was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and will have modern equipment, rapid pumping and unloading operations that will allow the entry of more ships.

“It will be a special oil jetty with all modern additions,” Fartousi told The Associated Press, including a pumping station capable of withstanding higher pressures.

Construction continues around the clock to complete the pier, said Haidar Fakher, port manager of Khor al-Zubair.