Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump for murder of Soleimani

BAGHDAD (AP) – An arrest warrant was issued Thursday against outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the murder of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraqi justice said.

The warrant was issued by a Baghdad investigative court judge tasked with investigating the Washington-led drone strike that killed General Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said. They were killed in front of the capital’s airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy head of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, a coordination group made up of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Soleimani led the Quds Expeditionary Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, punishable by death on conviction. It is unlikely to be achieved, but symbolic in the final days of Trump’s presidency.

The decision to issue the warrant “was taken after the judge recorded the statements of claimants from the family of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis,” according to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council. The murder investigation is ongoing, the court said. .

The assassinations sparked a diplomatic crisis and strained US-Iraqi relations, angering Shia political lawmakers who passed a non-binding resolution to pressure the government to oust foreign troops from the country.

Iranian-backed groups have since stepped up attacks on the US presence in Iraq, leading to threats from Washington to shut down its diplomatic mission in Baghdad.