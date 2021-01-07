World
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump for murder of Qassim Suleimani – Times of India
BAGHDAD: One arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Asset in connection with the murder of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraqi justice said.
The warrant was issued by a Baghdad investigative court judge tasked with probing the Washington-led drone attack that killed General Qassim Suleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandisthe court’s media office said. They were killed in front of the capital’s airport last January.
Al-Muhandis was the deputy head of the state-approved Popular Mobilization Forces, a coordination group made up of a range of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.
Suleimani led the Quds Expeditionary Force of IranRevolutionary Guard Corps.
The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, punishable by death on conviction. It is unlikely to be achieved, but symbolic in the final days of Trump’s presidency.
The decision to issue the warrant “was taken after the judge recorded the statements of claimants from Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis’ family,” according to a statement by the Supreme Judicial Council. The murder investigation is ongoing, the court said.
The assassinations sparked a diplomatic crisis and strained US-Iraqi relations, angering Shia political lawmakers who passed a non-binding resolution to pressure the government to oust foreign troops from the country.
Iranian-backed groups have since stepped up attacks on the US presence in Iraq, leading to threats of Washington to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad.
