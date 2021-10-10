World
Iraq: Iraqis vote for new parliament amid heightened security – Times of India
BAGHDAD: Iraq Closed its airspace and land border crossings on Sunday as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that many say will bring much-needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement.
The vote was due to take place next year but was brought forward in response to a popular uprising in the capital Baghdad and the southern provinces in late 2019.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest endemic corruption, poor services and the rise unemployment. They were met with deadly force by security forces who fired live ammunition and tear gas. More than 600 people have been killed and thousands injured in just a few months.
Although authorities caved in and called for early elections, the death toll and brutal crackdown prompted many young activists and protesters who took part in the protests to later call for a boycott of the elections.
A series of kidnappings and targeted assassinations which killed over 35 people further discouraged many from participating.
A total of 3,449 candidates are vying for 329 seats in the legislative elections, which will be the sixth organized since the fall of the Saddam Hussein after the United States invasion of Iraq in 2003.
More than 250,000 security guards across the country have been tasked with protecting the ballot. Soldiers, police and counterterrorism forces deployed and deployed outside the polling stations, some of which were surrounded by barbed wire. Voters were searched and searched before going to vote.
Iraqi President Barham Salih | and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi urged Iraqis to vote amid widespread apathy and skepticism from many.
“Get out there and vote, and change your reality for the sake of Iraq and your future,” al-Kadhimi said, repeating it three times after voting at a school in the heavily fortified Green Zone of Baghdad, which is home to the foreign embassies and government. desks.
“To those who hesitate, place your trust in God and go choose the ones you feel are appropriate,” he added, reflecting concerns over low turnout. “This is our opportunity for reform.”
The 2018 election saw only 44% of eligible voters vote, a record. The results have been widely disputed. We fear a similar or even lower participation this time.
Iraq’s highest Shiite dignitary and widely respected authority Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called for broad participation, saying voting remains the best way for Iraqis to participate in building their country’s future .
In the Shiite holy city of Najaf, the influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr voted, surrounded by local journalists. Al-Sadr won the 2018 election, winning the majority of seats.
A close race is expected between the al-Sadr Sairoun list and the Fatah Alliance, led by paramilitary leader Hadi al-Ameri, who came second in the previous elections.
The Fatah Alliance is made up of parties affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coordination group of mainly pro-Iranian Shiite militias that rose to prominence during the war against the extremist Sunni group Islamic State.
It includes some of the toughest pro-Iran factions, such as the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia. Al-Sadr, a nationalist and populist leader in the black turban, is also close to Iran, but publicly rejects his political influence.
The election is the first since Saddam’s fall to take place without a curfew, reflecting the significant improvement in the security situation in the country following the defeat of ISIS in 2017. Previous votes have been marred by fighting and deadly bomb attacks in the country. for decades.
As a security measure, Iraq closed its airspace and deployed its air force from Saturday evening to early Monday morning.
In another first, Sunday’s elections are being held under a new electoral law that divides Iraq into smaller constituencies – another request from activists who took part in the 2019 protests – and allows for more independent candidates.
A UN Security Council the resolution passed earlier this year authorized an expanded team to monitor the election. There will be up to 600 international observers in place, including 150 from the United Nations.
Iraq also introduces for the first time biometric cards for voters. To prevent abuse of electronic voter cards, they will be deactivated for 72 hours after each person has voted, in order to avoid double voting.
But despite all of these measures, allegations of voice-buying, intimidation and manipulation have persisted.
The head of the Iraqi electoral commission said the first election results would be announced within 24 hours.
