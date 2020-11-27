Iraq: Baghdad massage parlor attacked by armed group

The security of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has been put to the test as a massage parlor and a series of liquor stores have been attacked.

Erbil, Kurdish region of northern Iraq – A massage parlor in Baghdad was raided late Thursday evening, possibly by an armed group linked to the unifying government organization of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Images released by the newly formed Rab’Allah armed group were posted on social media showing a group of masked men damaging the interior of the living room with batons and violently escorting men and women down the street. Another video showed the same men outside the living room punching two women.

Rab’Allah first claimed responsibility for the attack and released a statement via their Telegram channel in which they said it was their duty to “oppose social corruption” and fight against those who “are inspired by the corrupt ideas of America and Israel”.

Later on Friday, they released a new statement on Telegram, denying that they were involved in the assault on the massage parlor.

“The existence of these centers is considered social corruption, but they must be suppressed by legal methods or peaceful popular methods.”

Sajad Jiyad, an Iraqi analyst and member of The Century Foundation think tank, told Al Jazeera that “the attack on the massage parlor shows the government’s weakness in respecting the rule of law.”

“These groups are able to move around freely, carry out rocket attacks, intimidate and harass at will, while the government loses more credibility each time this happens.”

Massage parlors, known in Iraq to hide illegal brothels, have been targeted by religious extremists in the past. In 2014, more than 20 sex workers were killed in Baghdad in a brutal massacre perpetrated by these armed groups.

With dozens of members, Rab’Allah is known for its strong online presence and Iranian support. They are also believed to be responsible for the recent attack on the Kurdistan Democratic Party offices in Baghdad and for the shooting and injuries of a young Iraqi activist on Wednesday.

The raid on the show follows a series of attacks reportedly carried out by other Iranian-linked armed groups on Christian and Yazidi-owned liquor stores across the capital, the latest of which has took place Thursday evening in the Karada district of Baghdad.

According to local reports, a stun grenade was used near one of the many liquor stores in that area, damaging the store entrance and damaging a nearby vehicle.

Based on local media reports, more than 10 attacks have been carried out on liquor stores since October.

A store owner said last week that he paid armed groups to prevent his business from being looted or burnt down – a common practice in Iraq, where the rule of law under Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is put to the test as a thug. combatants claim responsibility for deadly rocket attacks.

“There must be an effort to hold these groups accountable, to restore a sense of state control and impose justice if necessary,” Jiyad said.

“Failure to do so undermines public confidence, which increases the power of non-state actors and undermines Iraq in all areas.”