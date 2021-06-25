Iran’s top leader gets his homemade corona vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran’s supreme leader has received the first vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Islamic Republic, state television reported on Friday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he was not interested in taking vaccines made abroad because it is better “to wait for the Iranian vaccine because we should be proud of this national honor”.

In January, Khamenei banned imports of American and British vaccines, reflecting distrust of the West.

Iranian pharmaceutical company Shifafarmed manufactured the COVIran Barekat vaccine based on a deactivated virus, and the first safety and efficacy study began in late December.

The emergency clearance was approved last week after the country, which is the worst-affected country in the Middle East, encountered problems importing enough vaccines.

Iran has not released data on the effectiveness of the vaccine, but says people who receive the homemade vaccine have around 85% immunity to the deadly virus.

Iranian officials said the death toll from Covid-19 rose by 115 during the day on Friday, bringing the country’s total to 83,588 since the start of the pandemic last year.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 10,820 new confirmed cases were registered during the same period, bringing the total to 3,150,949.

At least 1,397 people remained hospitalized with the virus, she added.

Lari said 3,219 of the patients are in serious condition and 2,809,595 have recovered so far. Iran remains among the hardest-hit countries in the world.

Iran has also said it is working on a vaccine with the cooperation of a foreign country. Iranian officials have said another vaccine, produced jointly by Iran and Cuba, will join the country’s vaccine package in the coming days.

Local research for vaccines in Iran has become urgent as officials allege heavy US sanctions will hamper the Islamic Republic’s mass vaccination efforts.

Iran retains some access to vaccines, notably through its participation in COVAX, an international initiative designed to distribute vaccines to countries regardless of their wealth. But international banks and financial institutions are reluctant to deal with Iran for fear of US sanctions. Under COVAX rules, Iran could order enough doses to immunize half of its 82 million people.