Iran’s top leader bans corona vaccines in US and Britain – Times of India

Woman receives injection during first phase of testing of locally made Iranian vaccine against COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Iranian capital Tehran (AFP)

TEHRAN: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday banned Iran from importing US vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech and Astrazeneca Covid-19, a reflection of mistrust in the West.

In a televised speech, he said the importation of American and British vaccines was “banned”, referring to the increase in deaths from the virus in both countries.

“I really don’t trust them,” Khamenei said of those countries. “Sometimes they want to test their vaccines in other countries, adding:” I am not optimistic (for) France “.

However, Khamenei has approved the import of vaccines from other “safe” places and continues to support Iran’s efforts to produce a vaccine. The country began testing its vaccines on humans in December. The product is expected to hit the local market in the spring.

Iranian extremists have long opposed US-made vaccines. Iranian Revolutionary Guards in December rejected the use of foreign-made vaccines.

Gen. Mohammad Reza Naghdi said the Guard “does not recommend the injection of any foreign vaccine” candidates based on genetic material known as messenger RNA, which contains instructions for cells to make proteins.

Authorities then said that US-based benefactors were planning to deploy tens of thousands of Pfizer-BioNTech coronaviruses in Iran.

Iran retains vaccine routes despite sanctions, notably through its participation in COVAX. International banks and financial institutions are reluctant to deal with Iran for fear of US sanctions.