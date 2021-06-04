Iran’s proxies in Iraq threaten US with more sophisticated weapons

BAGHDAD – The United States grapples with a rapidly evolving threat from Iranian proxies in Iraq after militias specializing in the use of more sophisticated weapons, including armed drones, hit some of America’s most sensitive during attacks that escaped American defenses.

At least three times in the past two months, these militias have used small explosive-laden drones that stab bombs and crash into their targets in nightly attacks on Iraqi bases, including those used by the CIA and US special operations units, according to US officials.

Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the top US commander in the Middle East, said last month that drones pose a serious threat and that the army was rushing to find ways to fight them.

Iran – weakened by years of harsh economic sanctions – is using its proxy militias in Iraq to step up pressure on the United States and other world powers to negotiate a relaxation of these sanctions as part of a renewal of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iraqi and US officials say Iran designed the drone attacks to minimize casualties that could provoke US retaliation.