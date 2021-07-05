Iran’s only nuclear power plant to be operational again after two weeks of shutdown

The manager of the Bushehr plant says power generation has resumed and calls on the Iranians to minimize electricity consumption.

Iran’s only nuclear power plant has been brought back into operation after two weeks off the grid amid conflicting reports of a seemingly regular maintenance operation.

Bushehr plant manager Mahmoud Jafari said on Monday that the “technical flaw” that to close the 1,000 megawatt reactor at the power plant on Iran’s south coast has been repaired.

This allowed the plant to resume power generation and be reconnected, said Jafari, who is also the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Jafari said power generation resumed from Sunday and urged Iranians to “help” the Islamic Republic overloaded grid by minimizing energy consumption as weather forecasts predicted a rise in temperatures in the coming days.

Cities across the country, including the capital Tehran, have been hit by power outages that have intensified in recent days, sometimes spanning several hours and striking without warning several times a day.

On June 20, the AEOI blamed “a technical flaw” for the shutdown and said it gave the Energy Ministry a day’s notice before going offline.

He said two days later that the problem was with the plant’s “generator set”, without giving further explanation.

But Iran’s foreign ministry at the time called the shutdown “routine”, saying it was carried out “once or twice a year.”

Bushehr’s shutdown had raised fears of more serious power outages after a series of power cuts in Iran due to heat, drought affecting hydropower facilities and rising demand for electricity.

The sporadic nature of the blackouts and their lack of compatibility with the announced schedules angered citizens and disrupted businesses.

Power outages have also caused internet disruptions in parts of the country, as cell phone towers have been shut down after being left without power for long periods of time.

Iranian Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi apologized for the disruption on Sunday, saying “everyone must be responsible.”

Power cuts are not uncommon during Iran’s hot summers when the air conditioning uses spikes. Adding to the problem, the country’s hydropower capacity has been affected by poor rainfall.

A government report released in May said rainfall was down 34% from the long-term average and warned of a reduction in water supplies for the year.

Since the end of May, the Ministry of Energy has regularly informed citizens of potential outages of at least two hours a day.

The Bushehr plant was built by Russia and officially handed over in September 2013.

Russian and Iranian companies began work on two additional 1,000 megawatt reactors in 2016, which are expected to take 10 years to build.