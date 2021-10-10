Iran’s nuclear program relaunched

An Iranian flag. VAHID REZA ALAEI / AFP via Getty Images

Iran is closer to a bomb than ever. Is a new nuclear deal possible? Here’s all you need to know:

What is Iran’s nuclear status?

Iran does not yet have nuclear weapons, but it is on the verge of being able to build them. Since the Trump administration withdrew in 2018 from the 2015 nuclear deal – which brought UN nuclear inspections in exchange for sanctions relief – Iran has dramatically increased the pace of its pursuit . It is currently about a month before we can produce enough fuel for a weapon, although building a warhead and mounting it on a missile would take much longer. Some experts believe that the country may be trying to become a “threshold state” capable of building nuclear weapons whenever it decides to go all out, while others think it is simply trying to have a nuclear weapon. leverage in the negotiations to force the United States to return to the deal and lift the sanctions. The original pact, between Iran and a group of world powers, limited Iran to enriching uranium to just 4% power, enough to run a nuclear power plant but far from the 90% required for a bomb . Today it is said to have reached 60 percent, even as new President Ebrahim Raisi says his administration is ready to negotiate.

Who is Raïssi?

Raisi, 60, is an ultra-conservative protege of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 82, and one of the best candidates to succeed him as supreme leader. His black turban indicates that he is a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. A student protester when the Islamic Revolution erupted in 1979, he quickly became Tehran’s prosecutor and served on one of the four-judge committees, known as the death committees, which tried several thousand dissident prisoners and sentenced them to death. Raisi took office in August after a low turnout election heavily rigged in his favor, in which Reform candidates were barred from running. He immediately took a hard line against the United States, telling the UN last month that the “American hegemonic system has no credibility” and that the American sanctions against Iran amounted to “crimes against it.” humanity ”.

The story continues

What are the sanctions ?

The United States has imposed various economic sanctions on Iran since 1979, when Islamic-radical students overthrew the United States-backed Shah and held American embassy workers hostage. At that time, the United States froze $ 12 billion in Iranian assets. Over the years, sanctions were repeatedly increased by the United States and the UN Security Council to punish Tehran for pursuing nuclear weapon technology, and by the 2010s Iran’s economy was suffering. seriously. In 2015, desperate to lift the international ban on the sale of Iranian oil, the administration of President Hassan Rouhani signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the Obama administration as well as with the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China and Germany. Retained them In just two years, Iran’s inflation rate has climbed to 40% and the poverty rate has doubled to 30%.

What effect did it have?

He actually strengthened the power of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a military body that reports directly to the Supreme Leader and defended the nuclear program. The Revolutionary Guards clashed with pro-democracy Iranian reformers for decades, but reformers had enough popular support to win seats in parliament and even the presidency, acting as a check on the extremism of the Supreme Leader . Trump’s sanctions have undermined reformers, proving the United States not a reliable negotiator and making Iran desperate to seek international financial opportunities. Through its shell companies, the Revolutionary Guards bought financial and oil contracts which were used to evade sanctions. The Guard then controlled Iran’s ability to black-sell oil, thereby bolstering its own power and status. This paved the way for an anti-American hardline supporter, Raisi, to take the presidency.

What did Biden do?

President Biden is seeking to revive the deal, promising “full compliance” from the United States if Iran does the same. But he has also stepped up the pressure by imposing new restrictions, preventing Iran from using its assets held in South Korean and Japanese banks to buy COVID vaccines, and pressuring the UK to do so. it suspends the repayment of the old Iranian debt. At this point, the Iranians no longer trust America’s word. And the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has damaged the image of the United States as a nation of feared military might, and has cast doubt on its willingness to intervene abroad.

What is the next step ?

Raisi insists Iran will resume multinational nuclear talks “soon” in Vienna, but did not give a date. Yet with each passing month the country is getting closer to the ability to escape. Some believe that Tehran stagnates until it is able to build a bomb. “We really don’t have the level of deterrence we need, whether on the nuclear issue or in the region,” said US diplomat Dennis Ross. Foreign police. “The Iranians are clearly no longer afraid of us.”

The ramifications of a nuclear Iran

If Iran becomes a nuclear state, or even hovers on the threshold of status, the entire Middle East could be destabilized. Some analysts believe Sunni Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which view Shia Iran as a dangerous rival, would likely seek nuclear weapons if Iran obtained them. Others argue that this “nuclear domino theory” is not plausible, as it would force the Saudis to challenge and even alienate its US ally, and even Russia would be reluctant to see a nuclear arms race in the region. . There is no doubt, however, that Israel, which itself possesses unrecognized nuclear weapons, regards a nuclear Iran as an existential threat due to repeated calls by Ayatollah Khamenei for the annihilation of the Jewish state. . Over the past decade, Israel has repeatedly sabotaged Iranian computer systems and murdered Iranian nuclear scientists to roll back the program. But if Iran goes further this time around, Israel might be tempted to preemptively attack sites where uranium enrichment and bomb development is underway.

This article first appeared in the latest issue of The week magazine. If you want to read more, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine. here.

You may also like

Madonna makes Jimmy Fallon sweat, takes off her coat in ‘disturbed’ interview

Late-night hosts sweat new details about Trump’s ploy to steal election, wish Fox News a happy 25

Rachel Maddow urges viewers to ‘get your skin checked’ after skin cancer surgery