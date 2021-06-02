Iran’s largest warship catches fire, sinks under unclear circumstances

Iranian warship Kharg Ashraf Shazly / AFP / Getty Images

Iran’s largest navy ship, the Kharg, caught fire on Wednesday morning and sank near Jask, an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, Iranian semi-official news agencies report. After a rescue effort lasting several hours, the crew was safely evacuated, Fars news agency said, but “all efforts to save the ship failed and she sank”. Iranian officials have provided no explanation for the blaze.

The Kharg, built in Great Britain and launched in 1977, was one of the few Iranian Navy ships capable of supplying other ships at sea. It could also be used to launch helicopters and lift heavy cargo, The Associated Press reports. The Iranian Navy has suffered a series of incidents over the past two years, including the sinking of one of its own warships during a training exercise in 2020. Other explosions on ships in the Gulf of Oman since 2019 would be part of the phantom war between Iran and Israel, each accusing the other of attack ships with limpet mines.