Iran’s largest navy vessel catches fire and sinks
TEHRAN – Iran’s largest navy vessel caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday under unclear circumstances, semi-official news agencies reported.
News agencies Fars and Tasnim said the efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as Iran’s main oil terminal and described by state television and semi-official news agencies as a “training ship”.
The blaze started around 2:25 a.m. local time and firefighters attempted to contain it, Fars said, and Iranian officials have offered no cause for the blaze. The ship sank near the Iranian port of Jask, nearly 800 miles, or 1,300 kilometers, southeast of Tehran, in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf .
Photographs circulated on Iranian social media showing sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the ship as a fire burned behind them. Fars posted video of thick black smoke rising from the ship early Wednesday morning.
Satellite photos from Planet Labs Inc. analyzed by the Associated Press showed the Kharg west of Jask on Tuesday. U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellites tracking the fires from space detected a fire at the Jask site that began just before the fire reported by Fars.
The Kharg is one of the few ships in the Iranian Navy capable of supplying its other ships at sea, and it can also carry heavy cargo and serve as a launch point for helicopters. The ship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, entered the Iranian Navy in 1984 after lengthy negotiations following the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.
The fire comes after a series of mysterious explosions that started in 2019 in which ships were targeted in the Gulf of Oman. The US Navy later accused Iran of targeting ships with limpets, timed explosives usually attached by divers to the hull of a ship.
Iran has denied targeting the ships, although U.S. Navy footage showed members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards removing an unexploded limpet mine from a ship. The episodes came amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
The sinking of the Kharg marks the latest naval disaster for Iran. In 2020, during an Iranian military training exercise, a missile accidentally hit a warship near the port of Jask, killing 19 sailors and injuring 15. Also in 2018, an Iranian navy destroyer sank in the Caspian Sea.
