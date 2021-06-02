Iran’s largest navy vessel catches fire and sinks

TEHRAN – Iran’s largest navy vessel caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday under unclear circumstances, semi-official news agencies reported.

News agencies Fars and Tasnim said the efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as Iran’s main oil terminal and described by state television and semi-official news agencies as a “training ship”.

The blaze started around 2:25 a.m. local time and firefighters attempted to contain it, Fars said, and Iranian officials have offered no cause for the blaze. The ship sank near the Iranian port of Jask, nearly 800 miles, or 1,300 kilometers, southeast of Tehran, in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf .

Photographs circulated on Iranian social media showing sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the ship as a fire burned behind them. Fars posted video of thick black smoke rising from the ship early Wednesday morning.