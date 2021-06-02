World
Iran’s largest navy ship catches fire and sinks in Gulf of Oman – Times of India
TEHRAN: Iran’s largest navy vessel caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday under unclear circumstances, semi-official news agencies reported.
the Fars and Tasnim news agencies said the efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran.
The blaze started around 2:25 a.m. and firefighters attempted to contain it, Fars said. the ship sank near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz – the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.
Photos circulated on Iranian social media of sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the ship as a fire burned behind them. State television and semi-official news agencies have called the Kharg a “training ship”. Fars posted video of thick black smoke rising from the ship early Wednesday morning.
Planet Labs Inc. satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Kharg west of Jask on Tuesday. The satellites of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this fire trail from space detected a fire at the Jask site that started just before the fire reported by Fars.
The Kharg is one of the few ships of the Iranian Navy capable of supplying its other ships at sea. It can also lift heavy cargo and serve as a launch point for helicopters. The ship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, entered the Iranian Navy in 1984 after lengthy negotiations following the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.
Iranian officials have given no cause for the fire aboard the Kharg. However, it comes after a series of mysterious explosions that began in 2019 targeting ships in the Gulf of Oman. The US Navy then accused Iran of targeting ships with limpet mines, timed explosives typically attached by divers to the hull of a ship.
Iran has denied targeting the ships, although U.S. Navy footage showed members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards removing an unexploded limpet mine from a ship. The incidents came amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran after the then president Donald trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
The sinking of the Kharg marks the latest naval disaster for Iran. In 2020, during an Iranian military training exercise, a missile mistakenly struck a warship near the port of Jask, killing 19 sailors and injuring 15. Also in 2018, an Iranian navy destroyer sank in the The Caspian sea.
the Fars and Tasnim news agencies said the efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran.
The blaze started around 2:25 a.m. and firefighters attempted to contain it, Fars said. the ship sank near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz – the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.
Photos circulated on Iranian social media of sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the ship as a fire burned behind them. State television and semi-official news agencies have called the Kharg a “training ship”. Fars posted video of thick black smoke rising from the ship early Wednesday morning.
Planet Labs Inc. satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Kharg west of Jask on Tuesday. The satellites of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this fire trail from space detected a fire at the Jask site that started just before the fire reported by Fars.
The Kharg is one of the few ships of the Iranian Navy capable of supplying its other ships at sea. It can also lift heavy cargo and serve as a launch point for helicopters. The ship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, entered the Iranian Navy in 1984 after lengthy negotiations following the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.
Iranian officials have given no cause for the fire aboard the Kharg. However, it comes after a series of mysterious explosions that began in 2019 targeting ships in the Gulf of Oman. The US Navy then accused Iran of targeting ships with limpet mines, timed explosives typically attached by divers to the hull of a ship.
Iran has denied targeting the ships, although U.S. Navy footage showed members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards removing an unexploded limpet mine from a ship. The incidents came amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran after the then president Donald trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
The sinking of the Kharg marks the latest naval disaster for Iran. In 2020, during an Iranian military training exercise, a missile mistakenly struck a warship near the port of Jask, killing 19 sailors and injuring 15. Also in 2018, an Iranian navy destroyer sank in the The Caspian sea.