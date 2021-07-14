Iran’s attempt to kidnap U.S. journalist not first nefarious plot on U.S. soil

Iran aThe attempted kidnapping of Masih Alinejad, an American journalist and human rights activist, is not the first time that the Islamic regime has allegedly coordinated violence against a target on American soil.

In 2013, Manssor Arbabsiar, a naturalized American citizen hired by Iranian terrorists, received 25 years in prison for plotting the murder of Adel al Jubeir, then-Saudi Arabia ambassador to the United States.

“Manssor Arbabsiar was an enemy among us – the main intermediary and facilitator of a nefarious international plot concocted by members of the Iranian military to assassinate the Saudi ambassador to the United States and as many innocent bystanders as needed to make the job. “said then-US attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara.

IRAN TRYED TO REMOVE NYC JOURNALIST CRITICISM OF DIET, DOJ SAYS

Arbabsiar began networking in the spring of 2011 with his co-conspirators, some of whom were part of the Iranian Quds Force, a secret special operations division of the country’s army led by the deceased. Qassem Soleimani.

Another of his confidants in the plot was a person identified by the Justice Department as “CS-1”, who told Arbabsiar he was a member of an international drug trafficking cartel. Arbabsiar gave CS-1 $ 100,000 as a down payment to carry out the murder and accepted a subsequent payment of around $ 1.5 million when the plan was completed.

Arbabsiar was ordered to find an assassin by his cousin, who served as “grand general” in Iran, he told CS-1.

The two met several times in 2011 in Mexico, where Arbabsiar asked CS-1 about his knowledge of explosives and how they might use them to kill al Jubeir.

CS-1 had sent an accomplice to Washington DC, to spy on the ambassador, who discovered that al Jubeir frequented a particular restaurant in the neighborhood, he told Arbabsiar, also raising concerns about passers-by who could be caught in an explosion.

“They want this guy to be over; if the hundreds go with him, fuck them, ”Arbabsiar said. He dismissed CS-1’s concerns that US Senators and Representatives also frequented the restaurant as “no big deal.”

WHITE HOUSE TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE AN AGREEMENT WITH IRAN DESPITE IRANIAN PLOT TO REMOVE US JOURNALIST IN NEW YORK

Albabsiar proposed the plan for CS-1 to blow up the DC restaurant with al Jubeir inside at the direction of the Quds Force. They approved the plan, the extra losses and everything.

The operation was an attempt, but there was a problem.

CS-1 was a secret Drug Enforcement Administration agent working for the FBI, and the account Arbabsiar wired the $ 100,000 deposit into was managed by the office.

In September 2011, CS-1 told Arbabsiar the plan was ready, but asked Arbabsiar to either pay half of the $ 1.5 million in fees before the explosion, or to travel to Mexico by guaranteed while the operation was in progress. Arbabsiar accepted the latter.

With border officials on high alert, Arbabsiar was refused entry to Mexico and returned to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, where he was arrested by federal agents.

He pleaded guilty to the counts of vicarious murder, conspiracy to commit vicarious murder and conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism transcending national borders.

On May 30, 2013, Arbabsiar was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

