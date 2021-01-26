Iranians must take action to relaunch nuclear deal – France

By John Irish

PARIS, Jan.26 (Reuters) – Iran must end its provocations and return to terms of a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if it expects the United States to join the deal, but even then, broader negotiation would be necessary, a French presidential election said on Tuesday.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the Iranian Nuclear Pact (JCPOA) with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions that had been lifted under the latter, pushing Tehran to violate its conditions.

President Joe Biden, who took office last week, said the United States would join the pact if Tehran resumed strict compliance.

“If they are serious in the negotiations and if they want to obtain a re-engagement of all the stakeholders of the JCPOA, they must first refrain from further provocations and secondly respect what they no longer respect, that is that is to say their obligations, “an official in the presidency told reporters on condition of anonymity.

He was speaking before Iran threatened to block short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities by the United Nations atomic agency.

President Emmanuel Macron spoke to Biden over the weekend on a range of issues, including how to launch negotiations with Iran as he continues to violate the deal.

Antony Blinken, Biden’s choice for secretary of state, said last week that Washington had not been faced with a quick decision on whether or not to join the deal and would like to see Iran do good by first resuming respect for the pact.

Iran has repeatedly said it can quickly reverse its violations of the agreement if US sanctions are lifted first.

The official did not give a sequence on how the lifting of sanctions upon a return to compliance would work, but said the French and US administrations were clear on what to do and how.

“We will have to … see how the return of the United States to the JCPOA is financed by verifiable gestures on the part of the Iranians,” the official said.

He added that the problems with Iran went beyond the nuclear deal and that a broader negotiation on its regional activities should take place. (Report by John Irish, edited by William Maclean)