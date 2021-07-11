Iranians, desperate for Covid vaccines, are crossing Armenia to get them.

Thousands of Iranians frustrated by the government’s chaotic vaccine rollout and desperate for protection after enduring wave after wave of coronavirus are flocking by air and land to neighboring Armenia to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Iran is experiencing a fifth wave of the pandemic, with Tehran and 143 cities declared high-risk “red” zones and the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus spreading rapidly. Over the past two weeks, the average number of daily cases in Iran has increased 62%, to more than 16,000, according to a New York Times Database.

Only about 2 percent of the 84 million Iranians have been fully immunized, according to the Our world in data project at the University of Oxford. With vaccines made in the US and UK being banned by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s top leader, the country is awaiting shipments of vaccines made by China and Russia.

Across the border in Armenia, a country of three million people, there are more doses of the vaccine than people willing to take them, in large part because of widespread conspiracy theories and misinformation. . Authorities there announced in May that they would provide free vaccines to foreigners without registration. Mobile clinics have been set up in the streets to make them easily accessible to tourists and visitors. Iranians do not need a visa to travel to Armenia, and the journey from the border to the capital, Yerevan, takes around seven hours.