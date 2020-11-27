World
Iranian scientist linked to military nuclear program killed – Times of India
DUBAI: Iranian state television reports that a scientist Israel allegedly led a military nuclear program in the early 2000s has been “assassinated”.
State television cited sources on Friday confirming the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
He said he would offer more information shortly.
Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called “Amad” or “Hope” program. Israel and the West have alleged that this was a military operation examining the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.
The International Atomic Energy Agency says the “Amad” program ended in the early 2000s. Its inspectors are now monitoring Iranian nuclear sites.
