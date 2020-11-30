Iranian retaliation likely after murder of scientist, says McRaven

The retired admiral who commanded the SEAL 6 team raid that killed Osama bin Laden described a retaliatory strike by Iran following the murder of a top nuclear scientist as almost inevitable.

“The Iranians are going to be in a position where they must retaliate” either against the United States or against Israel for the November 27 ambush assassination of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh outside Tehran, the admiral told the retired William McRaven, former SEAL and US commander. Special operations command.

“I don’t see any way around that,” McRaven told ABC “This Week.”

“[Iran is] gonna have to save face. And now the problem becomes, what does this retaliation look like? “

McRaven and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Adm. Mike Mullen, who appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, also expressed concern over how the new Pentagon leadership team installed by President Donald Trump would handle retaliation from Iran.

“I am actually very concerned about the Trump loyalists who have now gone to work at the Pentagon,” Mullen said.

Trump sacked Defense Secretary Mark Esper on November 9 and installed retired Army Colonel and Special Forces officer Christopher C. Miller in an acting role.

In addition to Esper’s departure, “a host of other people have left the building,” which calls into question what can be accomplished during the remainder of Trump’s tenure, Mullen said.

He said it was “pretty hard to think that in 50 or 60 days you can do anything constructive; but you can do something really destructive.

Trump has yet to comment on threats of retaliation from Iran. But on Friday, he retweeted a statement by Israeli commentator Yossi Melman that Fakhrizadeh’s death was “a major psychological and professional blow to Iran”.

A complex period of nationwide mourning over Fakhrizadeh’s death began in Iran on Sunday.

On November 21, U.S. Central Command announced that an unspecified number of B-52H Stratofortress bombers had flown from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota to an unnamed base in the Middle East to “deter assault. and reassure American partners and allies ”.

On Friday, hours before Fakhrizadeh’s death became known, the Pentagon and the Bahrain-based 5th Navy Fleet announced that the aircraft carrier Nimitz and its strike group had returned to the Gulf region after naval exercises with allies in the Indian Ocean.

The Pentagon and the 5th Fleet said the carrier’s return was unrelated to “specific threats” and was intended to provide security and surveillance during the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Threats from Iran escalated on Sunday when Fakhrizadeh’s casket, draped in the Iranian flag and topped with flowers, was transported to a Muslim shrine for prayers and final tributes, the Republic News Agency reported. Islamic of Iran (IRNA). Interment is scheduled for Monday, according to Iran’s defense ministry.

So far, the main target of Iran’s threats has been Israel, but Brig. General Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accused the attack on Fakhrizadeh “with American bullets,” Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported.

