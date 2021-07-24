Iranian regime grappling with water scarcity protests, Khamenei admits “it’s not a minor issue”

Iranian authoritarian regime faces new pressure from Iranian protesters due to a drought in the southwest of the country – protesters chanting anti-government slogans just as the regime installs an outright president.

The protests, which have lasted for more than a week, have taken place in a number of towns and villages in the Khuzestan region due to the drought. Iranian news agency Fars reported that at least one protester and one policeman were killed during the protests.

IRAN SAYS IT HAS STILL ENHANCED URANIUM, EMPHASIZING GENERAL CONDEMNATION

He blamed “rioters and armed militants in disguise among protesters” for the violence, but the regime also acknowledged the anger over the drought.

“People have expressed their displeasure, but we cannot have any complaints because the water problem in the hot climate of Khuzestan is not a minor problem,” Khamenei said, although he also blamed the opponents. to try to exploit the situation.

The group of human rights activists in Iran say security forces fired tear gas and water cannons, while Amnesty International accused the regime of using live ammunition against protesters, calling it this “horrible” action.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a coordination group of Iranians opposed to the regime, said the protesters were fighting for the liberation of the regime as well as for water.

“Hail to the martyrs of #Khuzestan, hello to those who stood up for water and freedom,” tweeted NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi. “The Iranian people have nothing to lose under the rule of the criminal mullahs; they will fight to the end for their inalienable rights, water, bread, freedom and the sovereignty of the people. “

Other NCRI officials tweeted a video showing the protests specifically targeted the regime.

The State Department, meanwhile, told reporters that the administration was monitoring reports of protests as well as regime shutdowns of the Internet.

POMPEO ACCUSES BIDEN ADMIN OF WORKING TO MAKE IRAN AMERICA THE “SENIOR PARTNER” IN THE MIDDLE EAST

“We urge the Iranian government to allow its citizens to exercise their universal rights to freedom of expression as well as to freely access information online,” a spokesperson said.

The multi-day protests are the latest blow to an already besieged regime, which has faced an economic downturn in recent years due not only to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to the ‘maximum pressure’ policy of the Trump administration which reintroduced sanctions against the regime that was abandoned under the deal with Iran.

The Biden administration has signaled an openness to joining the deal, and talks are underway in Vienna between the signatories to the 2015 accord. However, those talks have appeared to have stalled, amid the continuation of the deal. uranium enrichment in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election in a contest marred by accusations of rigging and a low turnout. Raisi has said he will not meet with President Biden and said the United States’ lifting of sanctions is non-negotiable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.