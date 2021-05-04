World

Iranian police investigate death of Swiss embassy staff in Tehran – Times of India

TEHRAN, Iran: Iranian police on Tuesday opened an investigation into the death of a Swiss diplomat who died after apparently falling from a tower in the capital of Tehran.
The Swiss woman, in her 50s, fell from the upper floors of a 20-story building she lived in in northern Tehran, the IRNA the news agency reported. A worker discovered her disappearance Tuesday morning and called authorities.
The Swiss Foreign Ministry in Bern admitted in a statement that an employee “ died in a fatal incident on Tuesday ”. The ministry declined to identify the woman, but said diplomats had been in contact with local police.
the Swiss embassy represents American interests in Tehran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

