Iranian officials ready to resume nuclear talks with world powers in “the coming weeks”

Iranian officials said on Tuesday they expected nuclear talks with world powers to resume in the “next few weeks,” but signaled they would take a tougher stance against the United States, according to the report. government IRNA press agency.

Why is this important: Talks to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled since June, when Hardline President Ebrahim Raisi was elected to the office.

Inventory: Iran’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would resume talks about the possibility of resuscitating the deal soon, although it did not provide details.

“As noted earlier, the Vienna talks will resume soon and over the next few weeks,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to IRNA.

Yes, but: Raisi made clear Iran’s tougher negotiating stance in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, while saying his government would resume talks with the aim of lifting US sanctions against Iran.

“The Islamic Republic considers the talks useful, the ultimate result of which is the lifting of all oppressive sanctions,” Raisi said in his pre-registered address.

Raisi said the US sanctions, “particularly drug sanctions at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” were “crimes against humanity.”

The big picture: United States withdrawn from the agreement with Iran in 2018 during negotiations with the Trump administration, and Iranian government officials violated limits placed on its nuclear program.

In his speech at the UNGA President Biden said on Tuesday that his administration was aiming for a return to the 2015 accord. “We are ready to return to full compliance if Iran does the same,” he added.

The United States has proposed to lift the majority of economic sanctions related to non-compliance with the 2015 agreement, if an agreement is renewed, but not those related to human rights violations, by the Guardian.

To note : Iranian officials were in Vienna this week for the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, where they continued to call on the United States to lift the sanctions.

IAEA reached an agreement with Iranian officials earlier this month who allowed the United Nations nuclear watchdog to maintain its surveillance cameras at Iranian nuclear sites.

