Iranian judiciary chief records presidential race

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The extremist cleric in charge of Iranian justice who also participated in a panel implicated in the mass execution of thousands of prisoners in 1988 registered on Saturday to run for president of the country .

Ebrahim Raisi has been named as a possible successor to 82-year-old Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading some to suggest that he will not participate in the race. However, his listing shows that he still has interest in the office which he failed to secure in 2017.

His close ties to Khamenei and his popularity in part thanks to his anti-corruption TV campaign could make him a front-runner in an election in which analysts already believe extremists have an advantage.

Activists, however, take a very different view from Raisi about his involvement in the mass execution of prisoners in 1988 at the end of Iran’s long war with Iraq. After then-Iranian supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini agreed to a UN-brokered ceasefire, members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, heavily armed by Saddam Hussein, walked through the Iranian border in a surprise attack.

Iran eventually dulled its assault, but the attack paved the way for mock trials of political prisoners, activists and others that would become known as “death commissions.” Some people who appeared were asked to identify themselves. Those who answered “mujahedin” were sent to their deaths, while others were questioned about their willingness to “clear minefields for the army of the Islamic Republic”, according to an Amnesty International report by 1990.

International rights groups estimate as many as 5,000 people have been executed, while the PMOI puts the number at 30,000. Iran has never fully acknowledged the executions, apparently carried out on Khomeini’s orders , although some claim that other senior officials were indeed in charge in the months leading up to his death in 1989. Raisi was said to have served on a panel involved in the death sentences of prisoners.

In 2016, family members of the late Grand Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri released an audio recording of him criticizing the executions as “the greatest crime in the history of the Islamic Republic”.

Raisi never publicly acknowledged his role in the executions, even during his presidential campaign in 2017. He ultimately lost to Rouhani, although he still garnered nearly 16 million votes in his campaign. Khamenei appointed him head of the judiciary in 2019.

In 2016, Khamenei appointed Raisi to head the Imam Reza charitable foundation, which runs a large conglomerate of businesses and endowments in Iran. It is one of the many bonyads, or charitable foundations, fueled by donations or property seized after the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.

These foundations do not offer any public accounting of their expenses and answer only to the Supreme Leader of Iran. The Imam Reza charity, known as “Astan-e Quds-e Razavi” in Farsi, is considered one of the largest in the country. Analysts estimate its value at tens of billions of dollars, as it owns nearly half of the land in Mashhad, Iran’s second largest city.

When Raisi was appointed to the foundation in 2016, Khamenei called him “a trustworthy person with high level experience”. This has led to speculation from analysts that Khamenei may prepare Raisi as a possible candidate to be Iran’s third supreme ruler, a Shia cleric who has the final say on all state matters and is the ruling commander. head of the country.

In Iran, the candidates exist on a political spectrum that largely includes extremists who want to expand Iran’s nuclear program, moderates who maintain the status quo, and reformists who want to change the theocracy from within.

Those calling for radical change are even barred from standing for election by the Council of Guardians, a 12-member panel that reviews and approves candidates under Khamenei’s oversight.

Other candidates who signed up on Saturday included Ali Larijani, a prominent conservative voice and former speaker of parliament who later allied with Rouhani.

A clear candidate has not yet emerged among the reformists. Some mentioned Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, although he later said he would not run after a scandal over a leaked recording in which he offered a candid critique of the Guard and the limits of civilian government power.

At the same time, Larijani signed up, as did Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, the eldest son of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. Rafsanjani, a member of Tehran’s city council, has been called a reformist by political commentators.

Several other candidates have strong backgrounds in the Guard, a paramilitary force reporting only to Khamenei. Extremists have increasingly suggested that a former military commander should be president given the country’s problems, which has not happened since the Iranian Islamic revolution of 1979 and the purge of the armed forces that followed.

Former Iranian extremist president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also signed up on Wednesday. Although his attempt to run in 2017 was ultimately blocked after Khamenei criticized Ahmadinejad, this year the Supreme Leader did not warn him.