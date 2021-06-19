Iranian hardline supporter Ebrahim Raisi heads for presidency
TEHRAN – Iranian ultra-conservative judicial chief Ebrahim Raisi appeared certain of becoming the country’s next president on Saturday after his main rivals in the presidential election – whom many Iranians believed were rigged in Mr Raisi’s favor – admitted that he had won.
Although the official results have not yet been released, Abdolnasser Hemmati, a former central bank governor who was considered the moderate in the race, praised Raisi on Instagram, calling him “the 13th president of the Islamic Republic. “. Another candidate, Mohsen Rezaee, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also congratulated Raisi.
With huge bands of moderate and liberal-leaning Iranians absent from the election, claiming that it was designed to put Mr Raisi in power – or that voting would make little difference – it was expected that he wins hands down, despite the late attempts of the reformers. to consolidate the support of Mr. Hemmati.
Mr Raisi, 60, is a hard-line cleric favored by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has been seen as his possible successor. He has a history of serious human rights violations, including charges of direct involvement in the mass execution of political opponents, and is currently under US sanctions.
His track record could hinder the resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran on the re-establishment of an agreement to limit Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs in return for the lifting of US sanctions, although some analysts have said that Mr Raisi’s reputation as a hard-line supporter may give him more flexibility. make a deal with the blessing of Ayatollah Khamenei.
For his supporters, Mr. Raisi’s close identification with the Ayatollah, and by extension with the Islamic revolution that brought Iranian religious leaders to power, was part of his appeal. Campaign posters showed the face of Mr. Raisi alongside those of Ayatollah Khamenei and his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, or that of Major General Qassim Suleimani, the Iranian commander whose death during a US airstrike last year caused a wave of grief and anger among Iranians.
But Mr Raisi’s supporters also cited his staunch conservative resume, his promises to fight corruption, which many Iranians blame as much for the country’s deep economic misery as the US sanctions, and what they said. was his commitment to leveling the inequalities among Iranians.
Voter turnout on Friday appeared to have been low, despite exhortations from the Supreme Leader to participate and an often strident campaign to withdraw from the vote: A banner held up an image of General Suleimani’s severed bloodstained hand, still bearing deep His trademark. red ring, urging Iranians to vote “for him”. Another showed a bombed-out street in Syria, warning that Iran risks becoming the war-torn country if voters stay at home.
Voting has been touted less as a civic duty and more as a show of faith in the Islamic revolution, in part because the government has long relied on high voter turnout to bolster its legitimacy.
Although it was never a democracy in the Western sense of the term, Iran allowed candidates representing different factions and political positions to run for office in a government whose leadership and broad policies were defined by political leaders. unelected religious leaders. During election times, the country was buzzing with debates, competing rallies and political arguments.
Since protests erupted in 2009 over charges of rigging that year’s presidential election, authorities have gradually overstepped the limits of electoral freedom in Iran, leaving little choice this year. Many prominent candidates were disqualified by Iran’s Guardian Council last month, leaving Mr Raisi clearly in the lead and discouraging moderates and liberals alike.
Still, analysts have said Ayatollah’s support for Mr Raisi could give him more power to promote change than incumbent President Hassan Rouhani had. Mr Rouhani was a pragmatic centrist who ended up upsetting the Supreme Leader and disappointing voters who hoped he could open up Iran’s economy to the world by making a lasting deal with the West.
Mr Rouhani won a deal to lift the sanctions in 2015, but clashed with President Donald J. Trump, who unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed the sanctions in 2018.
Paradoxically, the prospects for a renewed nuclear deal may improve now that the elections are over.
Ayatollah Khamenei appeared to block ongoing talks ahead of the election, but U.S. diplomats and Iranian analysts said there could be movement in the weeks between Mr. Rouhani’s departure and the rise of Mr. Raisi. A finalized deal then could leave Mr Rouhani responsible for any unpopular concessions and allow Mr Raisi to claim credit for any economic improvement once sanctions are lifted.
Source link