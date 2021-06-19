Iranian hardline supporter Ebrahim Raisi heads for presidency

TEHRAN – Iranian ultra-conservative judicial chief Ebrahim Raisi appeared certain of becoming the country’s next president on Saturday after his main rivals in the presidential election – whom many Iranians believed were rigged in Mr Raisi’s favor – admitted that he had won.

Although the official results have not yet been released, Abdolnasser Hemmati, a former central bank governor who was considered the moderate in the race, praised Raisi on Instagram, calling him “the 13th president of the Islamic Republic. “. Another candidate, Mohsen Rezaee, former commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also congratulated Raisi.

With huge bands of moderate and liberal-leaning Iranians absent from the election, claiming that it was designed to put Mr Raisi in power – or that voting would make little difference – it was expected that he wins hands down, despite the late attempts of the reformers. to consolidate the support of Mr. Hemmati.

Mr Raisi, 60, is a hard-line cleric favored by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has been seen as his possible successor. He has a history of serious human rights violations, including charges of direct involvement in the mass execution of political opponents, and is currently under US sanctions.