World
Iranian guards vow to respond to ‘any action’ amid US tensions – Times of India
TEHRAN: leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Salami Hossein on Saturday vowed to respond to any “enemy action” as he visited a strategic Gulf island amid growing tensions with the United States.
Salami speaking on the eve of the first anniversary of the US murder of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani during a drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.
“We are here today to assess and be assured of our mighty capabilities at sea and against enemies who sometimes brag … and threaten,” Salami said, according to the official Sepahnews Guards website.
Salami inspected the troops stationed on Abu Musa Island, accompanied by the Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.
“We would respond with a reciprocal, decisive and strong blow to any action the enemy takes against us,” Salami warned.
Abu Musa and the islands of Grand and Petit Tunb are located in the gulf near the entrance to the strategic area Strait of Hormuz, through which passes a fifth of world oil production.
The islands are under Iranian control but are also claimed by the United Arab Emirates.
Tensions have escalated as the anniversary of Soleimani’s murder approaches, as two US B-52 bombers recently flew over the area.
Thursday Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused outgoing US President Donald Trump of seeking to fabricate a “pretext for war” after Trump accused Tehran of rocket attacking the US embassy in Baghdad on December 20.
And on Saturday, Zarif claimed that in Iraq “the Israeli agent provocateurs are planning attacks on the Americans (to put) Trump in a bind with a false casus belli”.
“Beware of the pitfalls,” Zarif tweeted to Trump, saying “any fireworks will backfire on you, especially your very best friends.”
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, but U.S. media reported this week that Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller ordered the ship to return home.
The New York Times, citing US officials, said the move was a “de-escalation” signal to Tehran to avoid conflict in Trump’s final days in power.
Trump oversaw a sharp hardening of US policy, abandoning a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018 and reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.
The two countries have been on the verge of war twice since June 2019.
Days after Soleimani’s assassination, Iran launched a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and Allied troops, with Trump refraining from any further military response.
On December 25, the Naval Chief of the Guard visited the two other islands also claimed by the UAE and stressed the importance of “combat readiness and awareness” of their garrisons, the agency reported. Iranian press release ISNA.
Salami speaking on the eve of the first anniversary of the US murder of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani during a drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.
“We are here today to assess and be assured of our mighty capabilities at sea and against enemies who sometimes brag … and threaten,” Salami said, according to the official Sepahnews Guards website.
Salami inspected the troops stationed on Abu Musa Island, accompanied by the Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.
“We would respond with a reciprocal, decisive and strong blow to any action the enemy takes against us,” Salami warned.
Abu Musa and the islands of Grand and Petit Tunb are located in the gulf near the entrance to the strategic area Strait of Hormuz, through which passes a fifth of world oil production.
The islands are under Iranian control but are also claimed by the United Arab Emirates.
Tensions have escalated as the anniversary of Soleimani’s murder approaches, as two US B-52 bombers recently flew over the area.
Thursday Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused outgoing US President Donald Trump of seeking to fabricate a “pretext for war” after Trump accused Tehran of rocket attacking the US embassy in Baghdad on December 20.
And on Saturday, Zarif claimed that in Iraq “the Israeli agent provocateurs are planning attacks on the Americans (to put) Trump in a bind with a false casus belli”.
“Beware of the pitfalls,” Zarif tweeted to Trump, saying “any fireworks will backfire on you, especially your very best friends.”
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, but U.S. media reported this week that Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller ordered the ship to return home.
The New York Times, citing US officials, said the move was a “de-escalation” signal to Tehran to avoid conflict in Trump’s final days in power.
Trump oversaw a sharp hardening of US policy, abandoning a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018 and reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.
The two countries have been on the verge of war twice since June 2019.
Days after Soleimani’s assassination, Iran launched a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and Allied troops, with Trump refraining from any further military response.
On December 25, the Naval Chief of the Guard visited the two other islands also claimed by the UAE and stressed the importance of “combat readiness and awareness” of their garrisons, the agency reported. Iranian press release ISNA.
Source link